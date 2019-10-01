What’s In Your List? 10 Things You Must Learn Before You Turn 30 Life oi-Prerna Aditi

No doubt, by the time you are 30, you will be having great experiences and achievements. At this point, you will be pretty sure about what you want in your life and how you can achieve your desired goals. Even though you had so much of experiences, be it life lessons or learning experiences in your 20s, there is still that you can do before you turn 30.

Today we are here to tell you about the things that you must learn before you turn 30.

1. Life Never Stops

Doesn't matter if you broke up with your partner after being in a relationship for a long time. Or if someone dear to you died unexpectedly. You must learn that life never stops. It goes on irrespective of what happened in your life. You will have to go with the flow at times, follow your instincts and let the life unfold itself.

2. Money Is Not Everything

Most of us consider money to be one of the most important things in our life as if without it everything is lost. But, it is not so. You have many other important things around you. Such as your family, your career and most importantly you 'yourself'. Pushing yourself to earn more and more and not enjoying your present is not a good thing. You have your whole life to earn, but you can never buy moments with money, can you?

3. You Cannot Please Everyone

When you were in your initial 20s, you must have been concerned about pleasing everyone around you. For that, sometimes you may have incurred a loss to yourself. But now you need to know that is not necessary to please everyone. Different people have different choices and therefore, they may not always agree with what you think or do.

4. Saving Money Is Important

Who doesn't love to spend money on travelling and shopping? But, it is essential that you don't end up becoming a spendthrift. Saving money has its own benefits and will make you happy in the long run. You will be able to buy your own house or car with the money you have saved. Also, you won't have to worry about money if there is any financial crisis.

5. Discard Toxic People

While you were growing up, you hardly had an idea that every person you meet is not intended to stay in your life. Also, not every person you meet has a good intention. If you love yourself, you will understand this very well. If you think a person is letting you down every time, manipulating you, presenting you in the bad light in front of others, then you should be audacious enough to remove that person out of your life. Also, you can surround yourself with people who motivate you and support you always.

6. Finding Your True Passion Is Important

Just because your job pays you well, you don't have to continue with the same throughout your career. If you are not happy with your job and is keen to follow your passion, then what are you waiting for? It is highly important to choose your desired career and stay happy rather than doing a job that doesn't interest you.

7. Good Company Is A Must

Quality over quantity always. Having many friends is not that important, but even if you have one good company, your life will be a blessing. This will not only save you from buying unnecessary drama and tantrums, but true friends will also always help you in dealing with a tough situation more effectively and moving ahead in your life. They will have your back when you are surrounded by troubles.

8. Health Is Your Top Priority

Most people tend to ignore their health when they are in their 20s. The hectic work schedule, fast-paced lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits can be the major reasons behind this. People don't take care of their health as they feel there is no need for it. But, even your own body won't like exploitation by you and often gorging on to junk food can be one of them. It is high time, you should consider your health to be the most valuable treasure. You can work out on a daily basis and have a healthy diet plan. Remember, 'health is wealth'.

9. World Is Too Good To Be A Copycat

While in the 20s, most of the youngsters perceive others to be cool and wish to imitate their habits. You often forget your true self and try to copy the people you admire. But this is not a good thing to do. You should be proud of who you are and should spend your life in the way you want. Pretending to be someone else will take away your happiness and leave an emptiness inside you.

10. Happiness Above All

One of the most important things that you must learn before you touch 30 is that you deserve to be happy. Even if you are stuck in difficult circumstances, find ways to make yourself happy. Your happiness is your responsibility to take good care of it. There is no need to buy people's taunts and negativity. Also, you don't need someone else's validation to wear your favourite dress or eat your favourite food. Delete every negative thing from your life and make space for positive people and thoughts to keep yourself calm and peaceful.

We hope this will help you to take better care of yourself before you turn 30. Consider these as life lessons and live your life to its fullest., The earlier you learn, the better your life will be

Have a happy life!