Teachers' Day 2019: History And Significance Of Teachers' Day; Quotes Of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Life oi-Neha Ghosh

Every year on 5 September, Teachers' Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The main aim is to remember and remind the pivotal role teachers play in moulding students' life and career.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on 5 September 1888. He was a philosopher, scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient who served as the first Vice President and the second President of India.

He was born into a Telugu family in Thiruttani in 1888. He graduated with a master's degree in Philosophy from Christian College, Madras.

Dr Radhakrishnan won many awards for his notable works. In 1917, his first book 'The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore' was published. He taught at the Chennai's Presidency College and Calcutta University and then from 1931 to 1936, he was the Vice Chancellor of Andhra Pradesh University. In 1936, he was invited at Oxford University to teach Eastern Religions and Ethics.

Dr Radhakrishnan received many remarkable awards during his life such as the Knighthood in 1931, the Bharat Ratna in 1954, and the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963.

History And Significance Of Teachers' Day

In 1962, when Dr Radhakrishnan acquired the post of the President of India, some of his former students came to visit him and requested to celebrate his birthday with them. He replied saying he would be honoured if people observed 5 September as Teachers' Day. Since then, Teachers' Day is celebrated on this day.

His birthday holds great importance for teachers and students and is celebrated with much excitement in schools and colleges. Students perform skits, dances and sing in front of their teachers.

Here are some motivational quotes of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

"When we think we know we cease to learn."

"The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines."

"Religion is behaviour and not mere belief."

"It is not God that is worshipped but the group or authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not violation of integrity."

"Books are the means by which we build bridges for the future."

"Knowledge gives us power, love gives us fullness."

"All our world organisations will prove ineffective if the truth that love is stronger than hate does not inspire them."

"Love thy neighbour as thyself because you are your neighbour. It is illusion that makes you think that your neighbour is someone other than yourself."

"A literary genius, it is said, resembles all, though no one resembles him."