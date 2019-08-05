Sachin Tendulkar Shares School Days Photo With Vinod Kambli Life oi-Shivangi Karn

The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is known for his golden cricketing days and regarded as on the greatest of all the time. The right-hand batsman has recently posted a school days photo of him with Vinod Kambli and captioned "Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days.

In a Twitter post shared on the occasion of friendship day, on August 3, Tendulkar mentioned, "Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this." Further, in a recent tweet he said, "Happy #FriendshipDay guys... always remember that there are 'No boundaries' in friendship!"

Till now, the Twitter post has garnered 221k views and was shared 3.2k times.

Earlier, Sachin and Vinod were seen together on an auspicious day fo Guru Purnima to pay a tribute to their childhood coach Ramankant Achrekar. The greatest batsman of the era, Sachin Tendulkar took to social media and thanked his sir for making him what he is today. He wrote- "Thank you Achrekar Sir for being that Guru & guide to me and making me what I am today."

On this regard, Vinod Kambli said that Ramankant sir not only taught him good cricketer skills but also made him a good human being.

In the year 2018, Vinod Kambli had touched Sachin's feet as a sign of respect during an award ceremony in Mumbai T20 League. Also, Sachin wished Kambli on his 47th birthday by posting a photo on Instagram. They are seen on various such occasions exchanging memories.

Kambli thanked Tendulkar for convincing him to take up coaching and return the favour to the game which had given him everything. He credits Tendulkar for bringing him back to the field as a coach.

Vinod Kambli bid goodbye to cricket in 2009, while Sachin in the year 2013.