Just In
- 1 hr ago Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Shares Post Pregnancy Weight Loss Picture
- 20 hrs ago Deepika Padukone Looks Inspiring In A Brown Jacket For Her Latest Cover Shoot
- 20 hrs ago Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) Has Oodles Of '60s And '70s Fashion Inspiration For Us & We Love It
- 24 hrs ago Friendship Day 2019: Reasons Why Women Need Girlfriends In Their Lives
Don't Miss
- News UPSC CDS II result 2018: Direct link to check merit list
- Technology Redmi To Showcase New Camera Tech On August 7: Likely To Introduce 64MP Camera
- Sports PKL 2019: Puneri Paltan makes a roaring comeback, demolishes Patna Pirates
- Movies Chhichhore Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Is All About True Friendship!
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
- Education NIT Srinagar Suspends Classes Because Of Uncertain Situation In Valley
- Finance RBI Puts Rs 50 Lakh Fine On PNB For Delay In Reporting Kingfisher Airlines Fraud
- Automobiles Honda Records Sharp Drop In July 2019 Car Sales — 48.67% Drop Compared To July 2018
Sachin Tendulkar Shares School Days Photo With Vinod Kambli
The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is known for his golden cricketing days and regarded as on the greatest of all the time. The right-hand batsman has recently posted a school days photo of him with Vinod Kambli and captioned "Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days.
In a Twitter post shared on the occasion of friendship day, on August 3, Tendulkar mentioned, "Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this." Further, in a recent tweet he said, "Happy #FriendshipDay guys... always remember that there are 'No boundaries' in friendship!"
Happy #FriendshipDay guys... always remember that there are 'No boundaries' in friendship! 😉@vinodkambli349 pic.twitter.com/qe6hT7Y7lx— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 4, 2019
Till now, the Twitter post has garnered 221k views and was shared 3.2k times.
Earlier, Sachin and Vinod were seen together on an auspicious day fo Guru Purnima to pay a tribute to their childhood coach Ramankant Achrekar. The greatest batsman of the era, Sachin Tendulkar took to social media and thanked his sir for making him what he is today. He wrote- "Thank you Achrekar Sir for being that Guru & guide to me and making me what I am today."
On this regard, Vinod Kambli said that Ramankant sir not only taught him good cricketer skills but also made him a good human being.
In the year 2018, Vinod Kambli had touched Sachin's feet as a sign of respect during an award ceremony in Mumbai T20 League. Also, Sachin wished Kambli on his 47th birthday by posting a photo on Instagram. They are seen on various such occasions exchanging memories.
Kambli thanked Tendulkar for convincing him to take up coaching and return the favour to the game which had given him everything. He credits Tendulkar for bringing him back to the field as a coach.
Vinod Kambli bid goodbye to cricket in 2009, while Sachin in the year 2013.