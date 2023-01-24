National Girl Child Day 2023: History And Significance Of This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year India observes National Girl Child Day on 24 January. The day is celebrated with the objective of supporting and providing several opportunities to the girl children of India. The observance is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development. This National Girl Child Day, we are here to tell you more about this day.

History

It was in 2008 when the Ministry of Women and Child Development initiated National Girl Child Day to bring awareness about the gender-based discrimination widespread in society. The ministry was then headed by Renuka Chowdhury under Dr Manmohan Singh's government. Over the years, the Government of India has taken various steps in order to educate people about the importance of girl education, health and nutrition. Due to this, various initiatives have been launched for improving the living condition of girl children. Some of these initiatives are Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Save the Girl Child and many more.



Theme

The Indian government has not officially announced a theme for National Girl Child Day 2023. Previously, the slogans were "Digital Generation, Our Generation, Our Time is Now-Our Rights, Our Future.

Significance

Due to the growing number of females who foeticide and infanticide in Indian society, the National Girl Child Day initiative was launched.

A Ban on the sex determination of foetus was also imposed to control female foeticide.

The government started to give financial aid to couples who were blessed with a baby girl and also provided free primary education to the girls.

One of the major aims of observing this day is to raise awareness about the rights of girl children and their education.

The day aims to highlight the injustice against the girl child in Indian society and to promote their health and education.

As a result of this, girls are offered scholarships for their outstanding performance during their school and college life.

Universities and colleges now hold reservations for women to bridge the gender gap and eradicate the lack of quality education among girls and women across the country.

Since girl children often go through a dearth of exploitation such as foeticide, infanticide or sexual abuse, the day focuses on protecting girl children and improving their condition.

Due to the several initiatives in favour of the girl child, the country has seen a good increment in female education and health condition.