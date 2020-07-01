ENGLISH

    National Doctor’s Day 2020: Here’s The History, Theme And Significance Of This Day

    By

    In our society, doctors are considered to be a form of God as they save people's life and cure their diseases. During this COVID-19 pandemic, the entire world has realised the importance of doctors. It is not that people never paid respect to them, but this pandemic has highlighted their roles as the forefront warriors during the coronavirus outbreak.

    To acknowledge their role and contribution in the society, India celebrates National Doctor's Day on 1 July every year. The day was chosen to also commemorate Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a great physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. 1 July marks both his birth and death anniversary. Today we are here to tell you more about this day.

    History Of National Doctor's Day

    It was in the year 1991 when the Central Government decided to observe 1 July as the National Doctor's Day in the memory of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was a great physician, educationist and a prominent freedom fighter. He played a vital role during the Civil Disobedience Movement. He was also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. The West Bengal state government later urged the Central Government for observing 1 July as the National Doctor's Day in his memory. Since then every year, 1 July is observed as National Doctor's Day.

    Theme For National Doctor's Day 2020

    National Doctor's Day is organised and celebrated by the International Medical Association (IMA). Every year a theme is decided for National Doctor's Day. The theme for this year is 'Lessen The Mortality Of COVID-19'. The theme has been decided after keeping the widespread issue of COVID-19. The theme for last year was 'Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishments'.

    Significance Of National Doctor's Day

    • The day aims at acknowledging the contribution of doctors in society and giving them their much-deserved credit.
    • The day promotes the doctors and other health care workers to come together and fight together in difficult situations.
    • Medical professionals are encouraged to fulfill their responsibilities in a dedicated manner.
    • On this day, several campaigns are organised to spread more and more awareness among the people.
    • Free check-ups camps are also organised to celebrate this day.
    • Due to the presence of COVID-19 this year, the day won't be organised in the usual way.
    • Webinars and virtual meetings will be organised across the country to observe this day.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
