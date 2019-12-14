Man Born Deaf Adopts Deaf Puppy And Teaches Him Sign Language Life oi-Amritha K

When 31-year-old Nick Abbott from Maine came across a little black lab mix at a foster-based rescue, NFR Maine, both of them were not yet aware of the fairytale ending (or beginning) to their story.

Mr Abbott was born deaf and was looking for a best friend, whom he has found in the four-legged baby, now named Emerson. When he was 6 months old, Emerson was rescued from a shelter in Florida. The poor baby had gone through a lot of health problems but came out of it all stronger than ever.

The foster care is not sure if it was the health complications that left him deaf or if he were born deaf. Earlier this year, the foster care shared a Facebook post in hopes to find Emerson a forever home.

And that's were everything began falling into place. In a few weeks time, NFR Maine received an application from Abbott who was quick to tell of his condition, "I'm deaf also and I feel like we'd have a good connection," which seem to have hit all the right spots because Abbott's application was processed within a day.

Abbott and Emerson soon met in person and hit it off, with everyone instantly realising that the pair were meant for each other.

Nick has been teaching Emerson sign language to sit, lay down and come. The pair are so lucky to have found each other, which is SO evident from the amazingly super cute pictures and videos they post on their Instagram page.

What a perfect ending to a perfect story!