    Legendary Music Composer Khayyam Passes Away At 92: His Early Life And Career

    By

    This legendary music composer needs no introduction. Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, the maestro who was behind many hit soundtracks in Bollywood is no more.

    The National Award Winner, who started his career at an young age of 17 passed away on Monday night (19th August) due to breathing and age-related issues. He took his last breath at Sujay Hospital in Juhu at 9:30 pm.

    This 92-year-old versatile artist is known for his music compositions in popular films like 'Kabhi Kabhi', 'Shola Aur Shabnam' and 'Umrao jaan'. On the death of this famous music icon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed his grief and condolences. He wrote-

    Other famous personalities of the industry like Sonu Nigam, Salim, and Javed Akhtar were also seen at the hospital to pay him the last respect. Lata Mangeshkar too, took to twitter and mourned his death.

    Khayyam's Early Life And Career

    Popularly known as 'Khayyam' in the music industry, the maestro was born on 18th February, 1927 in Punjab. During his childhood days, he have a passion for music and watching movies. He even ran to Delhi at his uncle's house with a dream of becoming an actor. Though his uncle enrolled him for acting, he recognised his hidden talent in music and so, encouraged Khayyam to go for the same. That's when Mohammad realized his ambition for music and since then, there was no looking back.

    Khayyam received his music training from Pandit Amar Nath, a famous Indian Classical Vocalist, performer, writer, and composer. At the age of 17, he also learnt music from a Punjabi music director Bana Chishti.

    Khayyam, then moved to Mumbai (then Bombay) and made his debut from the movie Heer Ranjha in 1948. His composed song "Akele mein wo ghabrate to Honge" from the movie Biwi became a big hit. However, he came under spotlight after composing the music for the movie 'Phir Subah Hogi'. The songs were "Wo Subha Kabhi to Aayegi", "Chin-o-Arab Humara", and "Aasman Pe hai Khuda aur Zameen pe Hum" , which became huge hits back then.

    The songs from the movie 'Shola Aur Shabnam' gained him a reputation of a 'great music composer' of the time. His other famous songs were "Baharon mera jeevan bhi sawaron", "Kabhi Kabhi mere dil mein Khayal ata hai", "Mein Pal do pal ka Shayar Hun", and "Tere chehre se nazar Nahin hat-ti".

    Khayyam was the one who recognised Asha Bhonsle's talent.

    Khayyam announced a trust named 'Khayyam Jagjeet Kaur KPG Charitable Trust' on his 89th birthday and said that he'll be giving his entire wealth to the trust to support many budding artists and help them be recognized.

    Achievement And Awards

    • Filmfare Best Music Director Award for the movie Kabhi Kabhie in the year 1977
    • National Film Award for the Best Music Direction for the movie Umrao Jaan in 1982
    • Filmfare Best Music Director Award for the movie Umrao Jaan in 1982
    • Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in the eyar 2010
    • Hridaynath Mangeshkar Award in the year 2018
    • Padma Bhushan in 2011
    • Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Creative Music in 2007

    news music twitter biography
     
