Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Here's What You Need To Know About This Day

Kannada Rajyotsava 2022

Kannada Rajyotsava is an annual celebration that marks the formation of Karnataka state. Every year the day is observed on 1 November. It was in 1956 when all the Kannada-speaking regions of South India were united to form one single state named Karnataka.

The day is observed as a government holiday in Karnataka and is also k known as Karnataka Foundation Day. Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Read the article below to know more about this day.

Aluru Venkata Rao, an Indian politician, writer, journalist, revolutionary and historian dreamt of unifying all the Kannada-speaking regions of South India into one state.

He wanted to form Karnataka state during the Kannada Ekikarana Movement in 1905.

When India became a republic country in 1950, several states were formed in the country. These states were formed on the basis of the languages being spoken and the culture prevalent in the region.

Due to this, the state of Mysore was formed. It was ruled by the then royal families.

On 1 November 1957, Mysore was merged with other Kannada speaking princely states of Bombay and Madras presidency along with the principality of Hyderabad.

This was done to form a unified Kannada speaking state.

The newly formed state was still known as Mysore. However, this was opposed by those who belonged to North Karnataka as it was associated with the principality.

Hence on 1 November 1973, the state was renamed Karnataka.

Devaraj Arasu became the first chief minister of the state.

The day is known as Kannada Rajyotsava meaning the festival of the state.

On this day, the entire state is decorated with red and yellow coloured flags depicting the festive look.

Kannada flags are hoisted at different places and people participate in changing the Kannada anthem of the state.

Several processions are taken out by the youths on different vehicles.

The flags are usually hoisted at the offices of various political parties.

The state government rewards the people for their contribution towards development and welfare.

Several cultural programmes are organised at the Krantiveera Stadium, Bangalore. The event is inaugurated by the Chief Minister of the state.