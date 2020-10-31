For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- just now Expert Article: Did Your Dental Crown Fall Out? Here Are Some Remedies
- 15 min ago November 2022 Monthly Horoscope : Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 1 hr ago Eating Your Meals With Family And Friends Can Benefit Mental Health, Study
- 1 hr ago November 2022: Auspicious Dates And Timings For Weddings, Housewarming Ceremonies, Education, Property Purchas
Don't Miss
- Education MP NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Released for Round 1, Get Direct Link Here
- Movies The Invitation Movie Review: Conventional, Hoary Horror Thriller
- News Second time lucky? AAP conducts Punjab-like 'Who should be CM' survey in Gujarat
- Travel Dhaulagiri Mountain: Know Location, Important Information, History, How To Reach & Best To Visit
- Sports WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: October 28, 2022
- Finance Multibagger Small Cap Stock Sets Record Date For Stock Split: Key Takeaways
- Technology Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition Laptop Launched; What’s New?
- Automobiles Bentley Continental Mulliner Riviera Collection Revealed - A Nautical Celebration
Kannada Rajyotsava 2022: Here's What You Need To Know About This Day
Life
oi-Prerna Aditi
By Prerna Aditi
Kannada Rajyotsava is an annual celebration that marks the formation of Karnataka state. Every year the day is observed on 1 November. It was in 1956 when all the Kannada-speaking regions of South India were united to form one single state named Karnataka.
The day is observed as a government holiday in Karnataka and is also k known as Karnataka Foundation Day. Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Read the article below to know more about this day.
- Aluru Venkata Rao, an Indian politician, writer, journalist, revolutionary and historian dreamt of unifying all the Kannada-speaking regions of South India into one state.
- He wanted to form Karnataka state during the Kannada Ekikarana Movement in 1905.
- When India became a republic country in 1950, several states were formed in the country. These states were formed on the basis of the languages being spoken and the culture prevalent in the region.
- Due to this, the state of Mysore was formed. It was ruled by the then royal families.
- On 1 November 1957, Mysore was merged with other Kannada speaking princely states of Bombay and Madras presidency along with the principality of Hyderabad.
- This was done to form a unified Kannada speaking state.
- The newly formed state was still known as Mysore. However, this was opposed by those who belonged to North Karnataka as it was associated with the principality.
- Hence on 1 November 1973, the state was renamed Karnataka.
- Devaraj Arasu became the first chief minister of the state.
- The day is known as Kannada Rajyotsava meaning the festival of the state.
- On this day, the entire state is decorated with red and yellow coloured flags depicting the festive look.
- Kannada flags are hoisted at different places and people participate in changing the Kannada anthem of the state.
- Several processions are taken out by the youths on different vehicles.
- The flags are usually hoisted at the offices of various political parties.
- The state government rewards the people for their contribution towards development and welfare.
- Several cultural programmes are organised at the Krantiveera Stadium, Bangalore. The event is inaugurated by the Chief Minister of the state.
Comments
- decorNavratri 2022: 10 Best Festival Home Decor Ideas For The Auspicious Festival
- festivalsAndal Jayanti 2022: Date, Rituals, Bhog, Legend, History And Significance
- festivalsBenefits Of Applying Sindoor On Main Door, As Per Vastu Shastra
- festivalsMay Month 2022: Auspicious Dates For Wedding, House Warming, Naming Ceremony And More This Month
- festivalsHoli Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And How To Do Tilak
- recipesHoli Special Recipes: How To Make Instant Papad Katori Chaat
- pulseWhen Is Lent? Start Date, End Date, Practices, History And Significance
- recipesMahashivratri Recipes: How To Make Sabudana Bhel
- healthBig New COVID Wave Unlikely But Too Early To Say India In Endemic Stage: Scientists
- wellness11 Effective Ways To Prevent Indigestion During Durga Puja
- fashion trendsAmazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Top Jewellery Picks To Choose From
- festivalsKamika Ekadashi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read more about: kannada rajyotsava 2022 kannada rajyotsava festival events karnataka