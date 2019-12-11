Just In
- 14 min ago Nobel Prize 2019: Abhijit Banerjee And Esther Duflo Make A Lasting Impact With Their Ethnic Outfits
-
- 1 hr ago Madhuri Dixit Nene Flaunts A Pale Yellow Floral Sari And We Can’t Stop Gazing At It
- 1 hr ago Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
- 2 hrs ago 12 Affordable Christmas Gift Ideas To Make Your Loved Ones Feel Special
Don't Miss
- News Ayodhya verdict: Supreme Court to hear review petitions tomorrow
- Technology JBL C100TWS True Wireless Earbuds Available In India
- Sports Aleem Dar set to break Steve Bucknor's record as umpire officiating most Test matches
- Finance Bharti Airtel 3rd Top Performing Telecom Share In 2019 Globally
- Movies Taimur Ali Khan And Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Have Their Eyes On The Cake In This Fam-Jam Picture!
- Travel 7 Beautiful Churches in India For The Perfect Christmas Holiday
- Automobiles Orxa Mantis Electric Performance Motorcycle Revealed At India Bike Week 2019
- Education TOEFL Go! Global: A Mobile App From ETS To Stand Out In Exam
Shocking Video Of Some Men Distributing Alcohol To Children Would Defintely Worry You
Recently, a shocking video of some children drinking alcohol is going viral on twitter. The video is absolutely intolerable and disturbing. The video clip shows a couple of men openly distributing a bunch of kids alcohol and the amount of intake by the children in the video has given us goosebumps. In the video, the kids are seen consuming alcohol as if it's milk.
Superr raa 👌👌— koti danaboyina (@nagkoti007) December 9, 2019
Repati yuvatha.. pic.twitter.com/1wC5oZ8ThY
The innocent children consuming alcohol is not only disappointing but is also an area of concern. Children, who continously drink alcohol like a pro as shown in the video are quite susceptible to health and mental issues. It's so shocking that despite knowing that alcohol is not good for health if not in control, the adults around are giving them alcohol without bothering about the consequences.
It's really shocking that among good things, certain disturbing things are also happening in our country. Such actions should be discouraged and people should act responsibly.
What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.