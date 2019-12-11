ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shocking Video Of Some Men Distributing Alcohol To Children Would Defintely Worry You

    By

    Recently, a shocking video of some children drinking alcohol is going viral on twitter. The video is absolutely intolerable and disturbing. The video clip shows a couple of men openly distributing a bunch of kids alcohol and the amount of intake by the children in the video has given us goosebumps. In the video, the kids are seen consuming alcohol as if it's milk.

    The innocent children consuming alcohol is not only disappointing but is also an area of concern. Children, who continously drink alcohol like a pro as shown in the video are quite susceptible to health and mental issues. It's so shocking that despite knowing that alcohol is not good for health if not in control, the adults around are giving them alcohol without bothering about the consequences.

    It's really shocking that among good things, certain disturbing things are also happening in our country. Such actions should be discouraged and people should act responsibly.

    What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More VIRAL VIDEO News

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue