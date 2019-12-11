Shocking Video Of Some Men Distributing Alcohol To Children Would Defintely Worry You Life oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, a shocking video of some children drinking alcohol is going viral on twitter. The video is absolutely intolerable and disturbing. The video clip shows a couple of men openly distributing a bunch of kids alcohol and the amount of intake by the children in the video has given us goosebumps. In the video, the kids are seen consuming alcohol as if it's milk.

Repati yuvatha.. pic.twitter.com/1wC5oZ8ThY — koti danaboyina (@nagkoti007) December 9, 2019

The innocent children consuming alcohol is not only disappointing but is also an area of concern. Children, who continously drink alcohol like a pro as shown in the video are quite susceptible to health and mental issues. It's so shocking that despite knowing that alcohol is not good for health if not in control, the adults around are giving them alcohol without bothering about the consequences.

It's really shocking that among good things, certain disturbing things are also happening in our country. Such actions should be discouraged and people should act responsibly.

