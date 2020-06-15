Some Intriguing Quotes On Mental Health That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones Life oi-Prerna Aditi

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown have led to various economic and health crises around the world. People across the world are not only suffering from coronavirus but also from the loneliness and boredom that lockdown has presented to us. One may feel negative vibes all around him/her. No doubt, one may find the current situation to be quite depressing and heartbreaking. But we need to understand that no matter what, our family and friends are still there to listen to our agony and make us feel better.

It becomes our responsibility as well to let people around us know that we are with them in every circumstance. For this, you can extend your helping hand to your loved ones. Here are some quotes that you can share with your loved ones to let them know that you will always be there to listen to them.

1. "In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers." Fred Rogers

2. "You don't have to be positive all the time. It's perfectly okay to feel sad, angry, annoyed, frustrated, scared and anxious. Having feelings doesn't make you a negative person. It makes you human." - Lori Deschene

3. "Sometimes the most important thing in a day is the rest is taken between two deep breaths." - Etty Hillesum

4. "Sometimes I forget to tell you, how much I care about you and how grateful I am for your presence in my life."

5. "What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor and more unashamed conversation." -Glen Close

6. "Between a million yesterdays and a million tomorrows, there's only one today. And I would never let it pass without telling you that I am thinking about you." -Mitch Cuento

7. "Even if you have no words to express your thoughts and emotions, always remember that I am there to share your agony."

8. "I want to bump in you down the roads someday. I want to remember how it feels to jump on your neck elated by your presence. So I will let you go till we cross paths again my friend. Goodbye."

9. "One day the people that didn't believe in you, will tell everyone how they met you."

10. "Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go, they merely determine where you can start." -Nido Qubein

11. "Here is the test to find whether your mission on Earth is finished: If you are alive, it isn't." -Richard Back.

12. "Give yourself a break. Stop beating yourself up! Everyone makes mistakes, has setbacks and failures. You don't come with a book on how to get it right all the time. You will fail sometimes, not because you planned to, but simply because you're human. Failure is part of creating a great life." - Les Brown.

13. "There is no health without mental health; mental health is too important to be left to the professionals alone, and mental health is everyone's business." - Vikram Patel

14. "If we start being honest about our pain, our anger, and our shortcomings instead of pretending they don't exist, then maybe we'll leave the world a better place than we found it." - Russel Wilson

15. "Always remember to listen to the problems faced by your loved ones rather than mocking them. You never know what the person may be going through."