Indian Army Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day

If you go around India and ask people about their views on the Indian Army, you'll get to know that people are quite proud of the soldiers. People of India consider Indian Army as one of the strongest shields protecting the country. To honour their bravery and the valuable sacrifices, India celebrates Indian Army Day on 15 January every year.

However, the reason behind choosing 15 January as the Indian Army Day is to commemorate the day when Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on 15 January 1949. He succeeded General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Since then our country is observing Indian Army Day to express gratitude and respect to the soldiers who man our borders to ensure that we stay safe and sound.

This year we are here with some warm wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with people who serve in the Indian Army and the families of those brave people. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. "Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure"- Captain Vikram Batra

2. "To find us you must be good, to catch us you must be fast but to kill us you must be kidding."

3. "People sleep peaceably in their beds only because of the brave men guarding on the borders of our country. Salute to our Indian Army on this Indian Army Day."

4. "Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day."

6. "We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners up in war. Happy Indian Army Day 2021."

7. "If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha"- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

8. "The enemy is only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round" -- Major Somnath Sharma.

9. "Quartered in snow, silent to remain. When the Bugle calls, they shall rise and march again."

10. "Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it."

11. "Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day."

12. "Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day to honor our brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride, our smiles. Happy Indian Army Day 2020."

14. "It is the love for the nation and people of the nation that inspires Indian Army to be such a strong and inspiring force. Wish you a Happy Indian Army Day."

15. "India stands strong because its soldiers are always there to protect the country and its people."