Holi 2021: Things To Keep In Mind While Playing With Colours

Holi is a popular and wonderful festival celebrated all across the world. The festival spreads the message of harmony and brotherhood. This year Holi will be observed on 29 March 2021. The festival is all about throwing and smearing colours on each other while having some delicious snacks and beverages. But do you know that there are a few things that you need to keep in your mind before playing Holi? Well, if you are wondering what are those things that you need to keep in mind, then read the article below.

Today we have listed down a few things that if kept in mind can help you enjoy the festival like never before. Read on.

1. Apply Coconut Oil In Your Hair Before Playing With Colours

Colours can harm your hair to some great extent. It can make your hair dry and frizzy. Your scalp may get itchy and this may cause hairfall or dandruff. The best way to ensure that your hair is safe while you play your heart out is by applying coconut oil. You can also choose to apply any other oil such as olive oil, jojoba oil or any other. You can also cover your hair with the help of a bandana or cap.

2. Have Your Breakfast Before You Start Playing

Since the game goes on for hours and you will be dancing and enjoying, it is important to have your breakfast before you start playing. This way you will not only satisfy your hunger pangs but also feel energetic throughout the game. When it comes to having breakfast, make sure you eat something which is both satisfying and nutritious.

3. Start Playing In The Morning To Avoid Excessive Heat

If you are planning to play outdoors, then it is important that you start early in the morning or else you may get caught in the midday heat. You can start right after having your morning breakfast. This way you can enjoy the festival without having to suffer in the excess heat.

4. Capture Some Beautiful And Colourful Pictures

You can also take some beautiful pictures while you play holi with your loved ones. For this, you can take out your camera and click some beautiful pictures. However, while you are clicking the pictures please be careful to protect your camera and lenses from the colours. Else your gears and/or phone may be ruined.

5. Understand That Not Everyone Loves Playing With Colours

Just because you can't hold your horses and love throwing colours on others, doesn't mean that everyone will enjoy the same. Before throwing someone into mud or water tanks make sure that the person isn't having any health related issues or is willing to participate in the festival.

6. Avoid Wearing Expensive Clothes

Holi is a festival in which people not only smear colours on each other but also tear and spoil each other's clothes. Your expensive clothes may get ruined once you are thrown into colour water tanks or mud. Instead of regretting and getting angry on people around you, it is better that you wear something light and less expensive.

7. Throwing Water Balloons On Moving Car May Not Be FunTo Do

During your childhood days, you must have thrown colour filled balloons on moving cars and people. But now you need to understand that throwing colours on cars isn't a fun thing to do. This is because the person sitting inside the car doesn't get coloured and it takes away your balloon. So instead of throwing balloons on cars, you can aim those on people around you.

8. Wear Glasses To Protect Your Eyes From Colours

This is one of the most important things that you need to do while playing Holi. Colours can harm your eyesight and cause irritation to your eyes. You may have swollen, itchy or dry eyes after playing with colours. The best thing that you can do to prevent yourself from this problem is by wearing glasses. Please ensure that you wear good quality glasses.

By keeping these things in your mind, you can enjoy this festival of colours in the best possible way. We hope that you have a safe and sound Holi. Wish you a Happy Holi in advance.