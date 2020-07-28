Friendship Day 2020: Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Friends On This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Defining friendship is not that simple, rather it is far too complex as friendship can be born in a million different ways. A relationship that can evolve in numerous critical dimensions. It is only a complex process, but it is a complex experience as well. For some, it is a learning experience and for others, it turns out to be a lesson. And to sum it up there is only one goal true friends aspire to achieve- to love and support each other and become a constant source of support.

This friendship day, which falls on 2 August 2020, you can make your friends special by sharing these quotes with them. Express your gratitude towards each other and let your friends know how important they are for you.

1. "A loyal friend is always worth more than a thousand fake ones."

2. "A true friendship refreshes the soul."

3. "There are friends, there is family and then there are friends who become family."

4. "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your hearts."

5. "A true friend is the best possession of life."

6. "A friend is the one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden."

7. "Life without friends is just like a desert."

8. "There is nothing on this Earth more to be prized than true friendship."

9. "A strong friendship doesn't need daily conversation, doesn't always need togetherness, as long as the relationship lives in the heart."

10. "A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future and accepts you just the way you are."

11. "A true friend is someone who knows your weakness yet shows you your strength."

12. "A real friendship is when your friend comes home and says, 'I am home'."

13. "Friendship isn't a big thing but it's a million things."

14. "A real friend is the one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out."

15. "There is a closer relationship than blood and it is none other than friendship."

16. "True friendship comes when the silence between two people becomes comfortable."

17. "Friends have the capability to know what you are thinking even before you mention it to them."