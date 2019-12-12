Citizenship Amendment Bill: Facts You Need To Know About It Life oi-Prerna Aditi

The Citizenship Amendment Bill which is also known as the CAB was passed by the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament on 11 December 2019 after an intense discussion of six hours by the Member of Parliament. Vice-President and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu had allotted six hours to the MPs to discuss over the bill and give their opinions. The bill received the favour of 125 lawmakers while 99 others opposed the bill stating it is a violation of India's Constitution.

The bill is intended to grant Indian citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who identify themselves to be Hindus, Buddhists, Parsis, Zains, Sikhs and Christians after they migrated to India before 2014 due to the religious persecution in the above-mentioned countries.

People who identify themselves to be of groups other than the above-mentioned group won't be eligible to apply for Indian Citizenship.

The bill was passed by the Loksabha, the lower house of the Parliament on Monday after which a series of protests took place mostly in Assam and other north-eastern parts of India. After the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the protest became violent.

The major reason behind the violence and agitation of the people is the confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Therefore, in order to help you understand the CAB in a better way and with some concrete facts, we have come with the same.

1. What Is CAB And Who Comes Under It

Citizenship Amendment Bill is a citizenship act that will amend the citizenship of religious minorities who migrated from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after going through religious persecution. The bill has also reduced the residency duration of people from eleven years to five years belonging to these three countries.

This means those who have migrated to India before 31 December 2014 and belong to the six religious minorities namely, Hindus, Buddhists, Zains, Parsis, Christians and Sikhs of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are eligible for citizenship in India.

2. Whom Does It Excludes

According to the Citizenship Act of 1955, illegal immigrants can't get citizenship in India. This means that those people who either entered India illegally and without proper documents or stayed beyond their permitted time won't be granted citizenship.

Moreover, people who belong to groups other than the six minority groups of the three mentioned countries won't be considered eligible for citizenship.

3. Will It Affect Indian Muslims

Since this bill is intended for immigrants, especially minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, therefore, Muslims who are native to India have nothing to fear about. The bill has nothing to do with those who belong to India irrespective of their religious groups.

In case, if you are fearing that you will be questioned or asked to produce any document lobbying your citizenship then please stay away from such false information and trap.

4. Will Muslim Immigrants Living In India Deported Back Or Imprisoned

Well, the CAB doesn't mention anything about the deportation of those Muslims who entered India illegally or have stayed beyond the permitted time. Deporting illegal immigrants doesn't come under the Citizenship Act. In fact, it comes under the Foreigners Act which has a process of deporting those who are illegal immigrants or are living illegally to their native country.

However, the bill protects the above-mentioned immigrants belonging to the six groups from deportation.

5. Why Rohingyas, Balochs, Shias And Ahmadiyyas Aren't Included

The Rohingyas, Balochs, Shias and Ahmadiyyas are not recognised as minorities in the above-mentioned countries. These countries either have Muslims in a high majority or are Islamic countries. Therefore, it is not possible for the CAB to include Rohingyas, Ahmadiyyas, Balochs and Shias in the bill. But if any Muslim has gone through religious persecution for practising their kind of culture and beliefs then they can get relief in this act.

6. Will Hindus From Any Nation Get The Citizenship

The CAB clearly mentions the intention to accord the citizenship of minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh living continuously in India for either five years or more than that. It nowhere mentions about granting automatic citizenship to Hindus from any nation. If a Hindu from a different nation wants to gain citizenship in India, then he or she needs to stay in India for more than five years and only then the person can apply for citizenship.

We hope the above-written will help in clearing your doubts if any.