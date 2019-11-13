ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Children's Day 2019: 10 Motivational Quotes By Jawahar Lal Nehru For Children

    By

    Every year, 14 November is celebrated as the Children's day in India. People not only celebrate this day along with children but also remember Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India on this day. For that reason, it is his birthday. Since he was quite fond of children, after his demise, it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's day in India.

    On this day, almost every school organises various programmes for children to enjoy the day in merrymaking. Jawahar Lal Nehru had given several quotes based on the importance of better upbringing and education among the children. Today we have brought those quotes for you. Take a look.

    Also read: 9 Traits Of November Born People That You May Not Know

    1. "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

    2. "I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children."

    3. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."

    4. "At school, they (children) learn many things, which are no doubt useful, but they gradually forget that essential thing to be human and kind, playful and make life richer for ourselves and others."

    5. "The only way to reform them (children) is to win them over with love. So long as a child is unfriendly, you can't mend his ways."

    6. "The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare."

    7. "To be in good moral condition requires at least as much training as to be in good physical condition."

    8. "Let us be a little humble; let us think that the truth may not perhaps be entire with us."

    9. "The person who talks most of his own virtue is often the least virtuous."

    10. "The vast army of children across the world, outwardly different kinds of clothes, and yet so very like another. If you bring them together, they play or quarrel, but even their quarrel is some kind of play."

    We hope the above-mentioned quotes will inspire the children to make better life decisions and in achieving their goals.

    Also read: 6 Amusing Things That We Believed To Be True In Our Childhood

    Wish you a Happy Children's Day.

    More CHILDRENS DAY News

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue