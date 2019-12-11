A BBC Show Gets Photobombed By A Dog In The Funniest Way Possible Life oi-Lekhaka

Tom Brook, the presenter of the BBC show, Talking Movies was filming a special episode in India recently when he got photobombed. Yes, the entire attention was shifted to the photobomber and this video went viral soon after it was uploaded. It left the netizen in splits and well we came to the conclusion that anything can happen in India.

So, seated in an autorickshaw, Tom Brook was impeccably dressed and was giving a monologue, when a scooter passed by his vehicle, which immediately caught the attention. Seated on the scooter was a man and his dog. But the funny part was not just the fact that the dog photobombed the video of Tom Brook but the way the dog was seated.

This is the most Indian photo bomb 😂 pic.twitter.com/dtAcmByofW — Tim Kimber (@Tim_Kimber) December 1, 2019

The dog was seen balancing on its two legs while the front two paws were on its master's shoulders, who was driving the scooter. The white dog on the scooter stole the limelight of the Talking Movies episode and this was such a fun random moment. What do you think about this viral video? Let us know that.