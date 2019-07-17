ENGLISH

    World Emoji Day 2019: The Most Popular Emojis And Their Meanings

    By

    Our conversations are incomplete without emojis; be it on Whatsapp or Facebook. Different emojis are used for expressing our feelings through message. World Emoji Day 2019, which is celebrated on 17 July, calls for global celebration for emojis.

    popular emojis in india

    History Of Emojis

    The oldest usage of emojis was in Yahoo Messenger. They later became widely popular in all the mobile operating systems in 2010. The emojis were created by Shigetaka Kurita, an engineer working at Japanese mobile operator, NTT Docomo in the year 1998.

    How Are Emojis Approved?

    Every year, The Unicode Consortium approves and publishes a list of emojis. Once they are published, the operating systems like iOS and Android introduce it on their platforms. The Unicode Consortium consists of members who vote and submit on the emojis that will be official. These members include Apple, Facebook, Google, Twitter, Netflix and Tinder.

    The Most Used Emojis In India

    In India, the most used emojis in smartphone conversations are 'blowing a kiss' and 'tears of joy' according to a report by Bobble AI. Emojitracker, an online portal which keeps a track of the emojis used in Twitter.

    Other most-used top 10 emojis are as follows:

    world emoji day 2019

    1. Face with tears of joy

    This emoji represents someone laughing so hard that the tears are coming out from the eyes. It is mostly used to express amusement and happiness when someone says or does something funny or embarrassing.

    world emoji day 2019

    2. Smiling-face with heart eyes

    This emoji represents a face with an open smile and heart eyes. It is most often used to convey enthusiastic feelings of love, adoration and infatuation.

    world emoji day 2019

    3. Thinking face

    This emoji is mostly used when a person is thinking or in deep thought. It's most often used to question something or someone.

    world emoji day 2019

    4. Folded hands

    Two hands placed firmly together denotes praying hands. In Japanese culture, it means please or thank you.

    world emoji day 2019

    5. Applause

    Clapping hands together represents applauding hands. It's mostly used in appreciation of someone's success, talent, or achievement.

    world emoji day 2019

    6. Blowing a kiss

    The winking smiley with kissing lips, blowing a heart represents something romantic. It is most often used for declaring love.

    world emoji day 2019

    7. Thumbs up

    This emoji also known as the 'yes emoji' is used to express general contentment.

    world emoji day 2019

    8. Smiling face with sunglasses

    The emoji with a smiling face and wearing dark sunglasses denotes a sense of cool.

    world emoji day 2019

    9. Shy face

    The face with smiling eyes and a broad, closed smile with rosy cheeks expresses genuine happiness, warm, and positive feelings.

    world emoji day 2019

    10. Surprised face

    Surprised or astonished face emoji is mostly used when someone is deeply impressed by something in a good or bad way.

