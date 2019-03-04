ENGLISH

    Fight Your Monday Blues With These Tricks

    By

    The term 'Monday blues' is defined as the set of negative emotions that most people get at the beginning of the week. It often contains elements of depression, tiredness and hopelessness.

    Here are some of the tricks that will help you fight your Monday blues and pep up your mood for the day.

    Monday Blues

    Check them out.

    Self-analysis

    If you are facing Monday blues, then it is essential that you take measures to get rid of it as soon as possible. All that you need to do is conduct a self-analysis and understand why you feel this low during the start of the week. Analyse if it is your personal life that is affecting your work life or if you are genuinely not happy working in this place.

    You Need To Keep Yourself Disconnected On The Weekends

    You need to disconnect yourself from work during the weekends completely. This will help you start your week at work with a fresh mind and thoughts.

    Breathe On Positivity

    Positivity is a must-have for those who are riding on the darkness of Monday blues. Being positive will only help you to be more focused on work.

    Dress For Success

    Start your week by dressing up, and show the world that you are ready to be positive and help others be positive at work. Dressing up well will only boost your confidence level.

    Make Someone Else Happy

    Make a vow that you would do something nice for someone else as soon as you get to work. Making others happy will make you stay positive and give up on the thoughts of Monday blues.

    Read more about: facts positivity inspiration
    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
