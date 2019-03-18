ENGLISH

    Reasons Why You Suffer From Lack Of Motivation

    Motivation is one of the driving forces that allows people to complete their goals. Being motivated keeps you focused on your goal and it helps you achieve your goal.

    The lack of motivation always has a reason. Finding out the reason will help you understand the situation and work towards staying motivated.

    Reasons Why You Suffer From Lack Of Motivation

    And we here at Boldsky share the top 6 reasons that will help you understand why you suffer from lack of motivation.

    If You Take Up More Than What You Can Handle

    It is said that procrastination plays a great role in the lack of motivation. If you have been handling too many projects and is not able to focus on one, then your concentration gets divided and you lose your motivation.

    If You Think That You Do Not Deserve The Accomplishments

    If you are a person who thinks that ‘not completing the tasks' is a part of your habit, then this can be why you suffer from lack of motivation. It is generally seen that if this is your vision, then you are a person who feels that by completing the task you would take away the chance of someone else who deserves it more than you do!

    If You Do Not Want To Ask For Help!

    There would be times when you will need help to complete a goal, but this would be the moment when your pride gets in the way. If that is the case then you will lose motivation to complete your tasks.

    If You Are Unsure Of Yourself...

    Seeing your successful friends becoming the butt of jokes and thinking the same might happen to you can be alarming and this can make you lose motivation. So, beware!

    Read more about: motivation inspiration positivity
    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
