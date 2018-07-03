Zodiac Signs Who Will Have The Best Love Lives In July 2018

With so many celestial movements happening, there are chances that each of the zodiac sign will be affected in a way or the other.

According to zodiacs, there are those signs which are known to be lucky regarding love during July.

With the retrograde Mars change happening in all the zodiac signs, it gets difficult for all the sun signs as they tend to get affected in a way or other.

How To Make The Most Of Mars Retrograde (June 26 - August 27)

These zodiacs mentioned are ranked as per their ranking on being lucky in love for July 2018. Check out if your zodiac sign is listed here.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

For Pisces individuals, the things that were uneven in the past seem to level out. They seem to finally be able to balance out their life, by putting their relationship. They would enjoy romantic nights with their partner. It means that they are going to have the most adventurous, balanced and romantic month ever when compared to any other sign!

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Pisces individuals seem to be confused about their relationship in the past. But with July kicking in, it will all make sense. They seem to be keen on taking their relationship to the next level this month. All that they need to do is start their romance under the starry summer nights and see things ignite on the romantic front. Eventually, they seem to be grateful for the opportunity to evolve together with their partner this month.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus individuals will finally get to meet their dream partner this week. Their partner seems to influence their mind and spirit. They also seem to inspire them creatively. Emotions seem to be at peak for them through the entire month.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

For Gemini, individuals this month they seem to have been going through a dry spell in the field of love for the past few weeks, and with this month start, this will all come to an end. This month is perfect for them to get down and dirty with their partners.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

For Virgo individuals as the love planet Venus aligns with Virgo on July 10, these individuals will feel some severe fireworks happening in their relationships. The excitement in their love life will affect the rest of their life. They need to remember that good vibes attract good people, so stay positive.

Love Horoscope For July 2018

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

For Sagittarius, the long wait of having a new relationship start seems to work for them. The relationship would have great spark, and it would not make them think twice before making the relationship official. So all that they need to do is look out for opportunities where they can meet their dream partner and then there is no looking back!