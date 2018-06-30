Monthly Zodiac Predictions For July 2018

As the New Moon falls on the 6th July 2018 in Cancer, signs of new beginnings are bound to happen to almost all the zodiac signs.

With the new month start, learning about what the zodiac signs have in store for you is quite impressive. With each month passing by the stars seem to change their positions.

This is something that will bring in luck and other factors that impact our daily life.

How The Retrograde Of Mars Will Affect You: June 27 - August 27, 2018

Here in this article, we ring in details about the monthly predictions about each of the zodiacs.

Check out on what the stars have in store for your this July!

Aries: March 21-April 19

For Aries, their attention seems to be focused on home, family and personal security. These individuals will be spending quite some time in restructuring their foundation for coming success and achievement. Their intellectual and thoughts keep them on their toes. On the other hand, their inner workaholic seems to be working overtime. They seem to experience a lot of energy regarding their love life. Apart from this, their social life appears to be still in high gear. All that they need to do is continue expressing their feelings for their loved ones.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

For Taurus individuals, each day during the entire month seems to be great. Their speaking, writing, and learning skills seem to be the top priority! These individuals seem to be spending quite some time in learning the more in-depth knowledge about their existence. On the other hand, their personal life appears to be filled with many activities. There will be numerous conversations that they will share with their loved ones during the month, but they need to watch out for confrontations with family members. Apart from this, home renovations or starting the construction of a new home is best done before Mercury goes retrograde.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

For Gemini individuals, July month will witness the finances/personnel changes. They seem to concentrate on wealth, possessions, and self-worth for a while through the month. On the other hand, communications seem to increase especially with their loved ones. The only thing that they need to ensure the words that they use as there are chances that it can become a destructive weapon. On the other hand, Venus continues to transit in this sign since April, and they seem to be more personable and sociable.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer being the tender, caring, nurturing crustaceans these individuals will experience their astrological year as it begins with Saturn still teaching them to look inward for their honest self-evaluation. This is important as it will help them deal with the shortcomings and weaknesses coming their way. Negotiations with others regarding money or property is in store for them during this month. On the other hand, they need to understand that their loved ones may need their care. Apart from this, they need to avoid the urge to make unwise and impulsive purchases, and the tendency to force their beliefs on others.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

The problems that Leos had been facing in the past few days begins to get cleared by the mid-month. This is when they will have a lot to communicate. They need to make use of that extra burst of energy as Mars seems to transit their birth sign until the 10th of August. Interaction with opposite sex may often occur as their social interactions are said to increase. Enlightenment is theirs during this month regarding work and health.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

For Virgo individuals being practical, detailed and conscientious is what defines their personality during the month. While meditation seems to help them open up their mind to higher visions, it is also said to calm the edginess which is hard to pin down. While favourable circumstances in business and professional life seem to arise, they need to be careful about the unspoken words or even if they tend to keep secrets as there are chances that it might backfire them.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

For Libra individuals, the past few months have been quite expressive as your ruling planet has been in Gemini for a while. Different consciousness experiences seem to broaden their vision, and this will provide their personal growth through some of the work that they would go through the month. Many individuals and their loved ones will much appreciate Their creative work. The one thing that they need to remember is not to be overbearing with their burning passion for goals and ambitions as this can bring down the house with high expectations. On the other hand, enlightenment comes first when it is all about home, family or security issues.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

For Scorpio individuals, their innate need for constant involvement and emotional transformation of self-helps them to expand their horizons. While a new course of study seems to assist them in their career. They find themselves to be still stuck in a period of searching for the meaning of life. This month seems to be the perfect good month for travel. On the other hand, communication in their professional life is essential. They need to promote their public image. Apart from this, their creative energy seems to pour into your career. They need to watch out for conflicts with others. Their intimate encounters seem to continue with more depth and intensity all through the month.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

For Sagittarius individuals, there is a lot of intensity in their world during this month. They seem to be still learning the limitations of their resources and also be aware of not being dependant on others much. New career will not only broaden their scope of life, but this will also awaken something deep in their soul. While there are chances of some to get married during this month. On the other hand, legal issues seem to get resolved out of court. There are chances that new experiences seem to await them. Travel may be in store for them during the month.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

For Capricorn individuals, partnership or relationships seem to be a concern as this needs to be addressed immediately. While the Saturn still transits their sign analysis of commitments and expectations in their relationships seem to be looked up at. They need to get in touch with their hidden aspects of self. They need to expect intense and profound conversations with their loved ones. Overall, this is the month for research and investigation. The tendency to overindulge in food and drink is predicted through the month!

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

For Aquarius individuals, their innovation and originality are drawn at work or in their day to day work. This month is the period of learning the value of daily work and service and maintaining a healthy body. It is predicted that their communication flows creatively regarding their partnerships or relationships. People seem to enter their life, and they would also have an uncannily resemble their closed ones. While fun, entertainment, and having a good time are still their biggest priorities. It is predicted that a new relationship could begin. They need to watch the tendency to get passionately involved with others all through the month.

Independent Zodiac Signs Who Love To Do Things On Their Own

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals will experience romance, creativity and pleasure all through the month. This is the time that they have been in an extended period of exploring personal creativity and self-expression. On the other hand, the purpose of their existence is one of their most significant concerns. The pace of their daily routine tends to get hectic. On the other side, there are chances of health issues coming up. The atmosphere at home and with family seems to be the pleasant one all through the month.