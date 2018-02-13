5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Difficult People To Date

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

This zodiac is a very self-sufficient sign, the individuals of which do not really think that there is anything that they would get in a relationship. They can be very inquisitive and curious about knowing others. They are more keen on finding others' faults. They are mostly figuring out on how to take the relationship further, and are seen on plotting ways in which they can dump their partners as well. Quite confusing, ain't it?

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23 (Cont'd)

These individuals are also very judgmental and they like to keep a distance. They love to be in charge and take authority when they are in a relationship. It's almost impossible to get them to open up, as they feel that they do not deserve to just let go of control when they are in the relationship.

Zodiac Signs That Never Wish To Get Married

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These individuals can either be very hot or cold when it comes to dating. They can be very affectionate and happy and the very next minute, they can turn out to be totally grumpy. It is very hard to keep up with what they feel all the time.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22 (Cont'd)

They feel that they should protect their heart before opening up to someone instead of letting others get into their space. This makes it so difficult for them to get out of their harder outer shell right away, as they love to protect themselves first. On the other hand, they will try to figure out on their partner's feelings too.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

These guys are not a big fan of being committed. They will feel like they have been tied to someone forever if they get into a relationship. They are difficult to date, as they do not have high hopes from the beginning. On the other hand, they love the chase than getting into the relationship.

Will Your Zodiac Sign Be Lucky In Love This Valentine's Day?

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22 (Cont'd)

They would like to flirt and keep things casual and not get seriously involved with someone. On the other hand, they are impulsive, which makes it difficult for them to get along with others.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

These individuals would be easier to date if they stopped being so cautious all the time. Their practical nature can be great in other situations, but when it comes to love, they love to take risks and put themselves out there. But this does not mean that they are easy to be pleased!

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20 (Cont'd)

Individuals who date this sign often feel more like they are on an interview than being on a date with them. This is because, they are very methodical and robotic when they are getting to know someone.



The Worst Month Of 2018 According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

This is a very independent sign. They are naturally a very private person who loves to stay aloof. They prefer to be on their own, instead of being vulnerable in front of others. This trait of theirs makes them come across as being cold and distant.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18 (Cont'd)

Just like the Scorpio sign, these guys love to protect themselves from getting hurt or being misunderstood. Their aloof attitude and the fact that they don't care about letting people see the real side of theirs, makes it impossible to read or understand them.

So, do you belong to any of these signs? Let us know in the comment section below.