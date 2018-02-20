Daily Horoscope: 20 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

You are predicted to go on a religious trip. You may also be a part of a Satsang. Beware of bad company as it may put you in trouble. You are advised to listen to your elders. You will receive their full support.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You are predicted to be a part of some accident. An important responsibility which is entrusted upon you will keep you worried. Do not be a part of unnecessary issues. You are advised to stay away from bad company.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

Do not add fuel to fire in arguments. You are advised not to take hasty decisions in your love relationships. Restlessness will prevail. Help from outsiders will help complete your impending tasks.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

Fear of enemies will trouble you. You will be well informed in matters relating to land and property. Chances of buying a property are riding high for you today. You are advised to take care of your health.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You will suddenly be tensed and the tension will prevail for some time. You may go on an outing with your children. Your day is predicted to be hectic. Increase in wealth is foreseen.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

Your day is predicted to be hectic. Bad news is in store for you. Chances of arguments or feelings of revenge may prevail among family members. An old health issue will keep you worried.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

Your efforts will be successful. Increase in wealth is foreseen. You will receive respect and recognition in society. A hidden enemy will be the reason of your tensions.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You will receive good news. Meeting with old friends and family members will keep you worried. However, increase of wealth is foreseen. Matters relating to your home will be good.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

Your travels will be entertaining. You will receive some gifts or presents today. Sudden gain of wealth is foreseen for you. You will be in a happy state of mind today.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You are advised not to take any decisions in haste. Legal hurdles may keep you worried. Your expenses may increase. Stay away from arguments. Do not try to replicate other's actions as it may turn to be negative for you.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

Your love life will be smooth. Any efforts to better your love life will be met with success. Your efforts to recover bad debts too will be successful. Your travels will be successful.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Your plans will culminate. Travels will be fruitful. Your work ethics may undergo a change. You are especially advised to keep a check on your spoken words as they have a tendency to hurt people.