Daily Horoscope: 18 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

People are predicted to go against you. However, you will succeed in making new plans. You will make way for opportunities earning wealth. Increase in respect and recognition is foreseen for you.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You are expected to undertake any task with responsibility. You will be inclined towards religious tasks. All legal matters will be in your favour. Your business will be good.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

An old health issues, especially related to stomach will trouble you. Losses through injury or robbery is predicted. You will experience pain in the body parts below your waist.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

There are chances of animosity arising from arguments. You are advised not to undertake risks in your love life. Legal hurdles will trouble you. Business will be good.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You are advised to avoid arguments. Matters relating to land and property will keep you worried. You will move up in life. However, issues at home will trouble you.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

You are predicted to enjoy a party or a picnic. It is a good day for students to get admissions in their favourite college. Do not take any decisions in haste.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

Your day is predicted to be hectic. An important news will worry you. You will be troubled will some old health issue. Also, matters relating to your wife or mother will the cause of your concern.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

Some efforts may be required to complete your tasks today. Increase in respect in society is foreseen. You may experience some physical strain. Headaches may cause hurdles in your path today.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

An unknown fear is predicted to trouble you today. You may undergo some physical strain. However,good news will keep you mentally happy.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You are required to keep control of your spoken words. The stars are in your favour. Increase in wealth is foreseen. Your travels will be fruitful.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

Pain is your right eye is predicted for you today. Sudden gain of wealth is foreseen but you are advised to exercise precaution in all matters.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Your efforts to recover bad debts will pay off. You will experience some physical strain. Your business travels will be fruitful. You are advised not to argue with your friends. Wearing yellow before leaving home will benefit you greatly today.