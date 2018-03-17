Daily Horoscope: 17th March, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

A long wait for employment will finally be over, as receiving employment is on the cards for you. Increase in income too is foreseen. However, you need to be aware of your enemies, as they may try to cause you harm too. You will be recognized for your work in society.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

Your travel will be peaceful and will bear you sweet fruits too. You are predicted to devour some amazing dishes. You will find success in matters relating to studies and education, as the knowledge that you gain today will be retained by you for a long time and you will also come across opportunities to put it to use in your daily life.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Beware, dear Gemini, as falling into an argument may invite troubles for you. You are advised to control your anger issues, as it may put you in a tight situation. A bad news may dampen your spirits, so don't let anything put you down, as you still have so much to achieve and a long way to go.

Zodiac Signs That Are Ranked To Be The Most Selfless Signs

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

You are advised to be cautious in money matters. Losses may suddenly shoot up, which is something you least expected in this phase of your life. But the high point of your day will be receiving immense rewards for even little efforts put in by you. Do remember that there is always something positive to look forward to after anything negative.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Good news will change your perspective towards life. You will experience a wave of extreme happiness today and will be in high spirits. However, do not end up doing something you will regret later, as your close friend is predicted to move away from you due to arguments between the both of you.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

The stars are in your favour, dear Virgo, as things will finally fall into place for you. Your business travels will prove to be beneficial. Sudden gain of wealth will be the reason of your good mood today. However, you are advised to be cautious while walking on the street, as an accident is foreseen in this regard.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Sudden loss of wealth will make you extremely worried. You are especially advised to keep your eyes open in matters of money give and take. A bad news from your child is foreseen. You are advised to handle the situation very cautiously in this regard, or else things may take a U-turn.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

All your efforts may finally pay off. Your work will receive recognition in the society too. This will help you earn some profits along with serving the society, which is a win-win situation for both you and the society. All your social causes will be successful. Business travels are predicted to be fruitful.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You are advised to remain careful, as a big accident is foreseen for you. However, you will come across opportunities to gain wealth, which will be the high point of your day. Increase in respect and recognition in society is predicted. Do remember to take the help of people around you to ease up your troubles.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You may be troubled regarding an issue, which will be solved due to your interest in religion and secret sciences. The power of prayer is going to benefit you greatly today, so make sure to tap this area today. Impending court issues may also be resolved for you today, as predicted. Do not forget to take the blessings of your parents before leaving home.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

An accident at your place of work is predicted for you today, which may lead to losses. Your health may too need extra attention, as you may face some serious health issues. You may find yourself fighting against restlessness. Though this may subside, meditating may help you calm your mind and get back at life.

Zodiac Signs That Are Ranked To Be The Most Selfless Signs

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You are predicted to receive the support of your spouse. There may be some disappointment with regards to your child today. You may come across transfer orders at work to a completely new place. You getting relieved from your current job is also foreseen for you.