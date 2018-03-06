Daily Horoscope: 06 March 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

You are advised postpone risky issues for a later date. Do not place your trust upon others today as you may meet with disappointment. Expect to face some hurdles on your path.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

Matters relating to travels, speculations or employment may bring you happiness. You will recover some bad debts today. Do not take up risky issues today.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

All your plans will culminate and it may benefit others as well. Increase in respect and recognition in society is foreseen for you.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

Getting the support from state will keep you happy for today. Business will be good. Increase in respect in society is foreseen. Your wealth to will be on a raise.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You are advised to stay careful of an injury, accidents or travels. It is crucial for you to keep bad company away as they may have bad influence on you.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

You might get a marriage proposal today and things may move further. Business travels will be successful. You will be able to achieve all that you aim for today. Increase in wealth is foreseen.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

Your efforts to get employment will be successful. Inheritance will bring immense profits for today.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

It is a good day to pursue any further studies today. You are also predicted to be a part of a fun event today. Travels will be successful.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

Bad news may be the reason of your worries. Your day will be particularly hectic. You are advised to enter into arguments with anybody and avoid taking sides.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You will receive the fruit of your success. Your work will get its due recognition. Opportunities to increase wealth will open up for you.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

Meeting old friends and relatives will keep you happy. Good news is on its way to you. Your travels will be successful.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Happiness will prevail due to matters relating to travels, speculations or employment. Sudden gain of wealth is foreseen. You may even come across a good employment opportunity which will keep you happy for most part of the day.