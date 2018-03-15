What Does Your Nail Shape Reveal About Your Personality

Long, Broad, Rectangular Nails

Individuals who have broad, long rectangular nails are believed to be born leaders. These individuals have a great sense of responsibility in everything that they do. They are balanced individuals who are also calm, independent and pragmatic. Apart from this, they also have a broad mindset for almost everything.

Long, Narrow Nails

Individuals who have this type of nails that are long and narrow are believed to love luxury and they tend to get offended when they do not get the desired attention that they want. These individuals are calculative and egoistic as well.

Personality Test: Pick A Stone And Know About Yourself

Small Square Nails

Individuals who have very small square nails are believed to be resourceful, flexible and sharp. They also have a quick wit. On the other hand, these individuals are aggressive, get jealous as hell and are pretty greedy for money.

Choose An Eye And Know Your Hidden Personality

Short Nails

Individuals who have short nails are believed to be incorrigible perfectionists. They are always struggling to have things work out their way. These individuals are impatient and short-tempered as well. On the other hand, they are incredibly quick-witted. Apart from this, these individuals are more demanding in nature when compared to the others.

Almond-shaped nails

People with this unique almond-shaped nails are believed to be soft and sentimental. They tend to easily be offended. On the other hand, they will be great helpers to others. Apart from this, they are tender, romantic and delicate individuals who have idealistic views.

Personality Defined By Deciding On The First Picture You See

Triangular Nails

Individuals who have triangular nails are said to hate losing on anything. They love to be famous and recognizable. With an artistic mind, they also have a constant changing mood; this is something that can change their personality. They have a delicate personality, which the others always look up to.