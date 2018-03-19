What Does It Mean When You See Crows Around

It Symbolises Death

The crow is known as the ominous omen of death. The crow has a powerful knowledge of the changes of life and death and the changes that happen in the cycles of life. So, if a crow appears around you, it can be a warning or a spiritual blessing. On the other hand, the appearance of a crow does not always have to mean on the coming or recent death of someone. It can also mean that death was lurking around and was considering taking someone along, but it has passed on.

Magic Connection

Crows are frequently associated with magic and unseen powers. If crows are appearing in your dreams, it means that there are elements of truth in the dream. It also means that a higher power or spirit is trying to talk to you. Crows only appear in times of dire need, so one needs to be careful with the message that the crow is trying to pass on.

Balance

The crow is a good symbolism of balance in dark and light. If there is an imbalance in your life, you need to step back and take a note if you spot crows around you. Seeing a crow is a reminder that where there is dark, there is also the other side of light.

Divine Connection

These birds are highly intelligent and mystical. If an individual looks into their eyes, it gets very easy to strike a conversation with them. They will respond back with equal zeal and enthusiasm.

Change

Crows represent the deeper and powerful elements of nature. They are present wherever there is life and death. They are not subject to the same whims when compared to the other birds. If they choose to go somewhere, it is because they want to and not because their survival depends on it. It makes the choices in their destination all the more peculiar due to this fact.