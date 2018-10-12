Traditional Usui Reiki Symbols And Their Meanings

Reiki, in other words, is called "spiritual life force energy."

Usui Reiki healing technique has been practised since a long time. It is an alternative form of healing that has been developed almost 100 years ago in Japan.

It was started by a Buddhist monk named Mikao Usui.

The word 'Reiki' is derived from two Japanese words, which mean 'rei' and 'ki'. While 'rei' means "higher power" or "spiritual power", the word 'ki' means "energy."

Here, in this article, we reveal to you the meaning of the traditional Usui Reiki healing symbols.

Most Read : Pick A Symbol & Know About Your True Personality Type

Check out their meaning.