Interesting Facts About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teacher's Day is celebrated on 5th September in India. This day is dedicated to mark the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was the first Vice President of India, and he was also the second President of India.

Radhakrishnan was also a philosopher, and he had introduced western idealist philosophies in India.

There are some lesser known facts about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan which every Indian should know. Check them out...