Interesting Facts About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teacher's Day is celebrated on 5th September in India. This day is dedicated to mark the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was the first Vice President of India, and he was also the second President of India.
Radhakrishnan was also a philosopher, and he had introduced western idealist philosophies in India.
There are some lesser known facts about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan which every Indian should know. Check them out...
He Was An Indian Philosopher
Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an Indian philosopher who was also the first Vice president of India from 1952 to 1962. Apart from this, he was also the Second President of India from 1962 to 1967.
His Students Pulled Him In A Flower Decked Carriage
When he was leaving the Mysore University to join as a professor in the University of Calcutta, the journey from Mysore University to the Railway Station was a historical event as his students pulled him in a flower-decked carriage.
When He Gave A Lecture In London
When he gave a lecture in London, H. N. Spalding was so fascinated by his content and his personality that he found a chair at Oxford for Eastern Religions and Ethics.
When He Was A Vice President
When he was the Vice President, he had to preside over the Rajya Sabha sessions, and during heated debates, Radhakrishnan would intervene with slokas from the Sanskrit classics. This way he knew precisely how to calm the charged atmosphere.
