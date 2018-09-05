Subscribe to Boldsky
Interesting Facts About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

By

Teacher's Day is celebrated on 5th September in India. This day is dedicated to mark the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was the first Vice President of India, and he was also the second President of India.

Radhakrishnan was also a philosopher, and he had introduced western idealist philosophies in India.

Interesting Facts About Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

There are some lesser known facts about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan which every Indian should know. Check them out...

He Was An Indian Philosopher

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an Indian philosopher who was also the first Vice president of India from 1952 to 1962. Apart from this, he was also the Second President of India from 1962 to 1967.

His Students Pulled Him In A Flower Decked Carriage

When he was leaving the Mysore University to join as a professor in the University of Calcutta, the journey from Mysore University to the Railway Station was a historical event as his students pulled him in a flower-decked carriage.

When He Gave A Lecture In London

When he gave a lecture in London, H. N. Spalding was so fascinated by his content and his personality that he found a chair at Oxford for Eastern Religions and Ethics.

Gift Ideas For Teacher's Day

When He Was A Vice President

When he was the Vice President, he had to preside over the Rajya Sabha sessions, and during heated debates, Radhakrishnan would intervene with slokas from the Sanskrit classics. This way he knew precisely how to calm the charged atmosphere.

He Was Also Appointed As Ambassador To UNESCO

He was also appointed as ambassador to UNESCO in the year 1946. After this he became an ambassador to the Soviet Union in 1949. He chaired the Union Education Commission in 1948. He received the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade in 1961.

Daily Horoscope: 05 September 2018
