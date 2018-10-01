People Who Documented Their Own Death

Death is inevitable and the stories of people who seem to accept death as their time comes to an end can be quite chilling.

There are so many ways people's deaths have been recorded. But the most chilling ones are those where people have themselves recorded their own death.

There are so many documentaries on people who have recorded their death. From explaining the taste of cyanide to explaining the process of starving oneself to death, these documentaries will leave you feeling haunted.

Most Read : What Does Dreaming About Snakes Mean?

Here are some of the stories that reveal the details of people who have documented their own deaths.

Check them out.