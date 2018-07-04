This Is The 'Right Age' For You To Marry As Per Your Sun Sign!

The decision to get married is an important one. You want to make sure you're doing the right thing - not just for you, but also your family members as well as the person you plan on marrying. While finding the right life partner is probably the essential task in your decision to get married, the age at which you get married is as important. Of course, if you haven't found the right life partner yet, no period is the right age. However, if you have, your zodiac sign can help you figure out the right age to get married.

The age at which you get married plays an essential role in how successful your married life is. Even if you share great compatibility with your life partner, getting married at the right age helps both of you adjust to each other's lifestyle, accept each other's faults and be more accommodating of each other's choices and preferences. Read on for more information on the right age to get married according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries are wild, strong-willed, and unstoppable. They're all about chasing the moment and being spontaneous. They get irritated with waiting easily and tend to rush into things. You are likely to elope on a whim, but don't get swept away in passion. You may mistake infatuation, for love. Just slow down, and at least wait until you're out of your 20s to make such a commitment.

Taurus

You are way more grounded than Aries. You want security and stability in life and your relationships. Moreover, you're automatically likely to wait until you find someone who gives you all of these things. Go ahead and get married young if that's where you are at life. You won't regret it; in fact, it'll probably help you grow as a person. Plus, your calm and steady personality will make for a long and loving marriage. Just be more accepting to change, it can be good sometimes.

Gemini

Your 'twin' sign makes it difficult for you to make committing decisions, you're constantly being pulled in two separate directions. However, you love relationships, and you love yourself in one. You love how much fun it is, but you despise boredom! So you might move around in relationships and choose to remain polygamous, for a while. We suggest that you should marry a little later on in life, maybe even after your 30s. So you've had a chance to mature and settle down.

Cancer

You love the idea of marriage and a family. However, you seek safety. You can quickly meet someone, fall in love, feel safe with them, and seal the deal. You enjoy the process of creating a family and taking care of them, tending to their needs. It's what makes you happiest, so don't be scared of marrying young, you'll make it work if they're the right one for you.

Leo

You have high standards, and you want to be treated like the fierce queen you are. However, you're all for monogamy and long-term relationships. You'd rather be single than skip from guy to guy. So, as long as you find someone to give you all the TLC, you can settle down quickly. Finding the right person takes time, and because of your picky nature, you would take even longer. However, we don't blame you. You want to be sure of whom you choose to spend the rest of your life with and what's wrong with that?

Virgo

You are very goal oriented and have a strong work ethic. However, it not only applies to your career but your relationships too. You know how to reach your goals and so marrying young suits you. You're confident with whom you choose to be with, and you know what you're doing. Sometimes, you'd instead focus on your job and marriage gets pushed behind. Which is fine!

Libra

Your sign practically represents marriage! You love the idea of it, and you're likely to marry young because of this. However, you barely have enough time to think it through before you end up committing. So marrying young is probably not a good idea for you, because it might end in divorce. Like we said before, be patient and the right guy will be right around the corner.

Scorpio

You are passionate, intensive and possessive. However, you find yourself torn between two extremes, on the one hand, you can intensely connect with your partner, while on the other you can disconnect just as fast. It may be due to your insecurities, trust and abandonment issues. If you work on your insecurities, then you can have a healthy and happy relationship at any age.

Sagittarius

You crave freedom, and you are the go-getters who seek to make a real difference in the world. Because of this, you hate being tied down by family obligations. It's rare to see you settle down early unless you find someone who will allow you that freedom. You need someone to propel your dreams and explore the world with you. So, marry when you're older, and when your goals are met, and you want to focus on yourself.

Capricorn

You're career-oriented as well, but you aren't scared of responsibilities - instead, you welcome and embrace them. The idea of marriage is far from daunting to you. It's just like a stepping stone in life, to further yourself and your goals. You may decide to marry early in life, maybe the early 20s, and you'll be in happy, long-term relationship because of your loyalty and dedication.

Aquarius

Just like Sagittarius, you too crave freedom, and you will cling to it as long as possible. However, you need security just as much, if not more actually. So even though you might run away from marriage and push it further for as long as possible, if you find a partner with a similar thought-process as you, who understands the importance of your freedom, you might leap. Moreover, it can happen to you at any age.

Pisces

You are a dreamer, and you tend getting lost in your deep, imaginative, inner- world. You need someone who will patiently wait for you to come out of your bubble. So it's unlikely that you'll marry young - you need to make a lifelong connection with your partner. Moreover, younger partners may be fooled into thinking you're bored just because you're day-dreaming.