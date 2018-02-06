Most Annoying Personality Traits According To Zodiac

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This type of people never really grow up and when they are angry, the fuss they create is similar to that of a child throwing a tantrum. These individuals like to dominate others and if they are unable to do so, they often end up getting loud and aggressive. This type of people can be mean at times and hurt people around them.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

The typical attribute of all Taurus people is their laziness. While this may not be a particularly bad quality, living in the same house with someone who is extremely lazy may not always be easy. This is especially true when you expect them to run an errand or do the dishes. This type of a person typically does not acknowledge his share of work, let alone complete the same.

Here Is What You Are Addicted To According To Your Zodiac Sign

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

This type of people lack self-awareness and are highly unpredictable. While this may not always be a bad quality, the fact remains that living with someone who is constantly changing plans is not always easy. They do not have definite goals or ambitions in life. Their major life decisions are usually taken on the spur of the moment (and they often end up regretting the same).

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This type of people are highly insecure and they need to be reassured in the smallest of matters. If they are not provided with the same at the drop of a hat, they tend to assume that you dislike them and end up holding a grudge against you. They are not bad people; but the over sensitive, moody, paranoid and melancholic self may not be something that you would want to deal with day in and day out.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

This type of people are born to rule and if they end up in any position, other than that of their over-inflated ego, it hampers the people around them, who have to deal with the consequences (which are unpleasant, to say the least). These types of people are often annoyingly brash and need to be at the center of attention all the time. They often end up being narcissistic.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

They are the perfectionists who rarely make mistakes. But when they do make one, they refuse to acknowledge the same. They are highly inflexible people and they refuse to agree when they are asked to make the smallest of compromises. Living your life with this type of people around is a challenging task in itself.

These Individuals Will Have The Worst Career This Year, According To Zodiac Sign

Libra (September 23–October 22)

They are people-pleasers and these types of people tend to go out of their ways in order to please others. They can never tell what is in their mind. This personality trait makes them difficult to live with.

Scorpio (October 23–November 11)

This type of people are highly demanding. They are very good into manipulating others to doing what they want and they have a tendency to try to be in control of the situations all the time. Scorpios can go to any extent to make you do what they want of you.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Sagittarius is the most shallow and superficial lot of people. They have a lot of pretence and they have a tendency to keep up with the changing times, sometimes even at the cost of their moral values. This quality of theirs often makes them look obnoxious.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

This type of people are the ones who are always judging all those around them. They are ruthless and can hurt you for some simple momentary pleasure. This type of people are so full of themselves that most of the times they do not care about the emotions and sentiments of others around them. One needs to be very careful in their presence.

Zodiac Signs Arranged As Being The Most Faithful To The Least

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

These types of people are not true to themselves. The image that they put up in front of the world is not who they actually are. Thus, to cope up, they put in a lot of pretence and aloof mannerisms, which makes them difficult to live with.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

This type of people are perpetually late and end up keeping everyone else waiting for them. They live in a world of dreams; and if you try to pull them back to reality, they refuse to acknowledge the same. This can be pretty annoying, especially when it happens regularly over a prolonged period of time.