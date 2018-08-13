Lesbian, Bi, Trans: All About Sexual Orientation And Types

When it comes to defining sexuality, most of us know about the commonly used terms like a lesbian, gay and bisexual. However, do you know that people tend to be unclear of other identities or their definitions? Only these three common terms cannot define sexuality.

Well, it's time we understand everything there is to know about sexual orientation and start talking about the same, and this article is all about that!

Here is a list of different terms that define sexuality, which also helps us widen our understanding of diverse sexual identities.

This research was curated with the help of the list that was provided by the University of California, Davis.

So, go ahead and find out about the different sexual orientations and the different types based on human behaviour.

Bisexual

The term 'Bi' means two, and is used to define individuals who are attracted to both males and females.

Asexual

These are the individuals who experience romantic and emotional attraction for their partner, but there are times when they feel no sexual attraction for them at all. On the other hand, they still have successful and meaningful relationships with their partners while not feeling sexual attraction at all.

Pansexual

The term 'Pansexual' is derived from the prefix 'pan', and this conveys it all! It is a term that defines individuals who have sexual and emotional feelings, and can fall in love with all types of genders.

Cisgender

This is the opposite of transgender, and this is used to describe individuals whose gender orientation matches their anatomical gender at birth.

Queer

This term refers to individuals who are not heterosexual. Some people from the LGBTQA+ community have reclaimed the word, but yet it has not been universally accepted.

Incel

Incel is a state in which different people are unable to find a romantic or sexual partner despite their romantic feelings and desires. It is also known as inceldom, which in layman term means that the person feels lonely and wants a partner.

Allosexual

This is a sexual orientation that is generally characterised by feeling sexually attracted or having a desire for partnered sexuality.

Monosexual

Individuals who have romantic, sexual or affectionate desire for one particular gender only are monosexuals. Heterosexuality and homosexuality generally fall into the category of monosexuality.

Demisexual

Demisexual is a sexual orientation in which someone feels sexual attraction only for people with whom he or she has an emotional bond.

