This Is How The Super Blue Moon Will Disrupt Your Sleep

The Scientific Factor

According to many reports, it is revealed that there have been mounting evidences of how the lunar cycle influences the physiological function and behaviour in various living organisms that include birds, fish, animals and other marine life creatures.

A Study Was Conducted To Find Out The Sleeping Pattern

A vast study was conducted to find out about the sleeping pattern of the humans beings affected on the lunar phases. The researchers found several significant changes in the sleep patterns that were associated with the full moon.

What Is The Spiritual Meaning Of The Super Blue Moon

The Changes Include…

It is reported that decreased sleep duration was noticed among the participants. It was noticed that the participants slept 20 minutes less on an average when compared to the other days.

Find Out How The Super Blue Blood Moon Will Affect Your Mood

Delayed Sleep Pattern...

It is revealed that a delayed sleep pattern is observed. The participants took an average of five minutes longer to fall asleep during the full moon night when compared to other days.

2 Full Moons And Their Impact On Zodiacs

Changes In Sleep Architecture

It was also noticed that there are changes observed in the sleep architecture of the participants. The individuals spent less time in slow wave sleep and were seen taking longer to reach the REM sleep phase on a full moon night.

Though these researches are said to be accurate, we need to wait and watch on what are the exact changes that we would face on this supermoon blue blood moon day. Let us know in the comment section below if you find anything interesting to share on this.