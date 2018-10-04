ENGLISH

The Distance Between Your Eyebrows May Reveal Your Personality

Have you ever imagined that the distance between your eyebrows can be linked to your personality?

According to a face reading expert, it was found out that the shape of the eyebrows reveal a lot about your personality like it can tell about the capacity for logical thinking, your motivational level and even your organisational skills.

The predictions reveal that it is easy to study your eyebrows closely to learn more about yourself.

So, go ahead and find out the meaning behind the closeness of eyebrows and your personality.

When The Eyebrows Are Spaced Closely

If your eyebrows are very close or if they are together, it means that you are an intelligent person who seems to get nervous with little things. You have high levels of anxiety.

When The Eyebrows Are Spaced Far Apart

If your eyebrows are far apart, then you are an individual who tends to get influenced easily by others. You seem to have difficulty in making decisions because you get scared easily.

If The Eyebrows Are Curved

If your eyebrows are curved, then you are an individual who likes to strive for perfection. On the other hand, you pay attention to the little detailing, and you have a highly creative side.

When The Eyebrows Are Straight

If your eyebrows are straight, then you are a person who can be counted on as a trustworthy person. On the other hand, you are always available when your family and friends need you around.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 18:46 [IST]
