Pick An Engagement Ring And Know When You Will Get Married

If You Chose #1

If you had opted for the 1st one, then you would ideally be getting engaged between the age of 27 and 30 years! As a person, you will first like to enjoy a bit of independent life before getting hitched. Establishing yourself in your career and earning a decent income is something that you focus more on.

If You Chose #2

If you chose the 2nd one, then you would ideally be getting engaged at the age of 38-40 years. You feel there is a lot to do in life and to experience and achieve in life than getting married early.

If You Chose #3

If you chose the 3rd one, then you would ideally be getting engaged at the age of 19-22 years. Getting married is your biggest endeavour and you are somebody who has been excited about it from childhood. You want to start your family as a young parent and focus on being with your partner more than focusing on other aspects of life.

If You Chose #4

If you chose the 4th one, then you would ideally be getting engaged at the age of 23-26 years. You are somebody who would prefer to wait until you are done with college or travel across before you get hitched. You want to experience the world before you get committed.

If You Chose #5

If you chose the 5th one, then you would ideally be getting engaged at the age of 31-33 years. You are an achiever and want to allow yourself to take time for the big commitment. You want to excel in your career and this would be the right age to get hitched.

If You Chose #6

If you chose the 6th one, then you would ideally be getting engaged at the age of 41-45 years. You want to enjoy life without any permanent commitment and responsibility. Marriage was never your priority.

If You Chose #7

If you chose the 7th one, then you would ideally be getting engaged at the age of 34-37 years. You want to give yourself enough time to establish yourself in life and you also want to meet the right person before getting married.

If You Chose #8

If you chose the 8th one, then you would ideally be getting engaged at the age of 46-50 years. If you chose this ring, then wedding is never on your priority list. You have been focusing more on other important things.