Independence Day 2019 What Indians Do On Independence Day

    By

    It is mostly seen that people get patriotic only on Independence Day or Republic Day; the rest of the days they tend to forget what their duties and responsibilities are as a citizen of India. While it may not be true for all, today being 15th August, let us see what it is like to celebrate the Independence day in India and what Indians actually end up doing on this day.

    This is a list of things on what Indians do on the Independence Day (some things may be totally annoying.). Read on.

    Change DPs On Whatsapp And Facebook

    The first step to show your commitment towards the country is by changing your profile picture with that of the national flag! This is the day you would suddenly see our national flag all over the place! We bet, most of your friends would have national flags as display pictures!

    Put Patriotic Quotes And Wishes As Status!

    There are those great souls who would copy and paste the most relatable quote for their day on their social media status, while there are those too who wish to keep it simple just like the one in the picture!

    Watch Patriotic Movies!

    Oh this day, one can watch movies that every entertainment channel would be broadcasting. And it is going to be a test of patriotism as to how you manage to watch all of them the umpteenth time and never get bored of it!

    Read Stories

    Most of us are seen waiting for this day to remember our golden past. The entire day the kids are told about the lives and struggles of freedom revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Sukhdev, etc. We bet, the other days the kids learn about them only in their social classes!

    Feel Emotional When Patriotic Songs Are Played

    Since all the music channels play songs that are about patriotism, there is a moment when you suddenly feel very emotional and shed a tear or two, which is still okay.

    But What Exactly Is The Change That We're Planning To Bring In?

    Apart from enjoying the mid-week holiday, do we really work towards bringing in a change to our system? Are we really working towards making our country a better place? Well, this is something we must seriously start focusing on.

    Remember: "Nothing changes unless you make it change". Let's all wake up to this.

