International Mother’s Day 2022: Top 10 Awesome Quotes To Share With Your Mother

Mother is the best gift we all have received from the Almighty. Anything you do for your mom is not enough, compared to the sacrifices that she has done for you. Only one special day is not enough to say 'Thank You, Mom' for all the love, affection and blessing she ushers on you, still, there is a day to celebrate motherhood and thank the special lady for all that she has given us with. This year, International Mother's Day will be observed on 08 May 2022.

Love for moms is eternal and therefore there are several interesting and heart-melting quotes to emphasize the importance of the day.

So, on this Mother's Day, you can use any of these quotes to be inscribed on a coffee mug or make a personalized collage with small quotes and gift it to your mother.

Also, these beautiful quotes will remind you how much you love your mom. To know more about these, you need to read on.

1. "My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. I attribute all my success in my life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her" - George Washington

2. "Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." - Unknown

3. "I remember my mother's prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life" - Abraham Lincoln.

4. "You may have tangible wealth untold:

Caskets of jewels and coffers of Gold.

Richer than I, you can never be-

I had a mother who read to me" - Strickland Gillian

5. "My mom is a hard worker. She puts her head down and she gets it done. And she finds a way to have fun. She always says- 'Happiness is your own responsibility' - Jennifer Garner

6. "Who ran to help me when I fell,

And would some pretty story tell,

Or kiss the place to make it well?

My mother" - Ann Taylor

7. "Only mothers can think of the future- because they give birth to it in their children" - Maxim Gorky

8. "To the world you might just be one person,

But to one person you might just be the world" - Unknown

9. My mother has always been my emotional barometer and my guidance. I was lucky enough to get to have one woman who truly helped me through everything." - Emma Stone

10. "Is my mother my friend? I would have to say, first of all she is my Mother, with a capital 'M'; she's something sacred to me. I love her dearly... yes, she is also a good friend, someone I can talk openly with if I want to" - Sophia Loren

Some of these quotes are said by famous persons, some are from unknown sources. However, all these quotes reveal the love and affection of every kid for his/her mother. Make this Mother's Day special with these beautiful sayings painted or inscribed on the gift items you are gifting to your mum, which would brighten her day for sure. Enjoy the day!