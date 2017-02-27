Does Your Name Start With The Letter “S”?

Few alphabets are known to have an impact on a person's life and hence many of the names do start with these letters. These powerful letters are "A, J, O and S". "S" is considered to be the most powerful letter; and if your name starts with the letter "S", then this piece of article is just for you!

According to numerology, it is said that the letter "S" is equal to number 1 and the people whose names start with the letter "S" are born leaders and often do very well in all areas of life.

Check out more interesting details about the characteristics of people whose name has the letter "S" in it, as mentioned below.