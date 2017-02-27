Does Your Name Start With The Letter “S”?

Few alphabets are known to have an impact on a person's life and hence many of the names do start with these letters. These powerful letters are "A, J, O and S". "S" is considered to be the most powerful letter; and if your name starts with the letter "S", then this piece of article is just for you!
According to numerology, it is said that the letter "S" is equal to number 1 and the people whose names start with the letter "S" are born leaders and often do very well in all areas of life.
Check out more interesting details about the characteristics of people whose name has the letter "S" in it, as mentioned below.
They Are Considered To Be Very Loyal…
The people whose names start with the letter "S" are considered to be fiercely loyal. They are not overtly romantic, as they believe more in unspoken words and actions than displaying love through big gestures and expensive gifts.
They Are Compassionate
Since their corresponding number is one, they are warm, loving and compassionate about anything. If they see a person who is in trouble, they go out of their way to help that person.
They Are Trustworthy…
They are honest and trustworthy. They are also become very impulsive when they get angry or are upset. This sometimes makes it difficult for people to understand them.
They Hide Their Feelings…
They do not like to share their feelings. This makes it difficult for them to be understood by other people and the end result is they prefer being aloof, which may also lead them to be depressed.
They Are Extremely Charming
They are beautiful both inside and out. They can deeply feel for other people both in their happy and sad times. They are extremely charming, which makes their personality quite interesting.
They Are Successful Career Wise
Generally, these people give importance to money and the end result is they land up as successful businessmen, politicians or actors. The monetary comfort factor means a lot to them.
They Are Loyal In Relationship
Even though they are quite ambitious in life, they also value relationships in life. Be it personal or professional relationships, they are loyal to it.
Do let us know if your name also starts with the letter "S" and do share your thoughts and comments on this in the comment section below.
