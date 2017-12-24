Real-life Story: He Told His Mom That She Should Take His Kidney And Save Her Own Life

When you realise that your loved one is diagnosed with a serious health condition and there is very little that you or anyone can do to save him/her, such a feeling is the worst and it can leave us totally shattered.

From running errands to making things positive to avoiding the thought of losing them can scare us. But what happens when you realise that you yourself are on a death bed and your loved one needs medical help to survive as well?

This is the story of a boy who was in his last stage of brain tumour and knew that his end was near. While he was on his death bed, he got to know that his mother needed an urgent kidney transplant and what he did next will move you to tears.