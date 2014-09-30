Celebrity Style On Vogue Empower Cover Life oi-Anwesha Barari

Usually, we get to see one or at the most two celebrities on the cover of a magazine. But the Vogue cover spread for October 2014 is crowded with celebrities. You have Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh, Barkha Dutt, Sudha Murthy, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tanya Dubash and A R Rehman on the cover. These celebrities are showing their support on the Vogue Empower campaign.

While the celebrities on the Vogue Empower campaign have come together for a good cause, we cannot help but talk about their style. Thus, out of habit, we do the obvious and analyse their fashion statements. All the celebrities on the Vogue cover of October 2014 issue look gorgeous. But its the ladies whose style statement we would like to discus in detail.

Deepika Padukone is seen in a Prabal Gurung gown on the cover of Vogue for October 2014. The flaming red coloured gown is from Prabal Gurung's Fall 2014 collection. The thigh-high slit gown has a wrapped bodice style and Deepika looked red hot in this outfit with her deep red lips.

Kangana Ranaut is seen in an Alexander Mcqueen gown on the cover spread of Vogue. Her sleeveless black gown is from Alexander Mcqueen Fall 2014 collection. This gown has layered fringe details and Kangana looks smoking hot in it.

The young Alia Bhatt is seen in a Zac Posen off-shoulders gown on the cover of Vogue. Her deep blackish maroon off-shoulders gown has a stain finish and she looked quite sexy in this outfit. Veteran journalist Barkha Dutt is wearing a red and gold Sabyasachi silhouette. Barhka's silhouette has multi-layered hemlines and she is wearing heavy jewellery with this outfit.

The elegant Sudha Murthy is seen in a bright red and gold saree. She looks demure and graceful as ever. All in all, all the celebrities on the Vogue Empower cover lent an edge to the design in their unique style.