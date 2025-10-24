Piyush Pandey Passes Away At 70: All About The Man Who Brought Cadbury And Fevicol Ads To Life

India Shines Amidst Global Breads: Butter Garlic Naan Tops TasteAtlas 50 Best Breads, Five Others Included!

If you love Indian food, this is a moment to truly celebrate. Our breads-yes, the humble breads we often take for granted are finally getting the recognition they deserve on a global stage. TasteAtlas has just released its ranking of the 50 best breads in the world, and India has made its mark with six of our iconic breads featured on the list. From the soft, buttery goodness of naan to the flavorful, stuffed delight of Amritsari kulcha, our breads are not limited to being just accompaniments to meals but are a reflection of our culture, history, and the care that goes into every recipe. For years, we've known these breads are special, but now the world is noticing too, and it's a moment of pride that deserves to be savoured.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Butter Garlic Naan - Ranked #1

Topping the list is Butter Garlic Naan. Soft, fluffy, and smothered in garlic butter, this bread has captured hearts worldwide. Want to try at home? Make a simple yeast dough with flour and yogurt, roll it out, cook it on a skillet or oven, and brush with garlic butter. Every bite feels like a celebration.

Amritsari Kulcha - Ranked #2

Next up is Amritsari Kulcha, Punjab's pride, stuffed with spiced potatoes, onions, and herbs. Cook it on a hot griddle, serve with chole or butter, and you have a meal that tells a story. Crispy outside, soft inside, and bursting with flavour-this bread proves why it earned its #2 spot.

Parotta - Ranked #5

Parotta ranks 5th for its flaky layers and soft centre. The dough is rolled thin, folded repeatedly, and cooked on a skillet with a touch of ghee. Pair it with curry, and you'll understand why it's loved across South India and beyond.

Naan - Ranked #7

The classic Naan takes the 7th spot. Soft, slightly chewy, and perfect with almost any curry, it's a staple on Indian tables. Brush it with butter, garlic, or try stuffed variations like cheese or potato for an extra treat.

Paratha - Ranked #16

Paratha comes in at #16. Whether plain or stuffed with spiced vegetables, paneer, or potatoes, it's cooked on a hot skillet with ghee or oil until golden. Breakfast, lunch, or a snack-it's always a hit.

Aloo Naan - Ranked #26

Finally, Aloo Naan, stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, ranks 26th. Pan-fry or bake it, top with butter, and enjoy with curries or raita. Comfort food at its finest, and the world has noticed it too!

Why This Feels Special

Six Indian breads in the top 50 in the world! Isn't that something to feel proud of? Each bread tells a story-of regions, traditions, and the love people pour into cooking them. It's recognition not just of flavour, but of culture.

Take A Bite Of Pride

Next time you tear into a naan, paratha, or kulcha, remember: you're enjoying a piece of India that the world has now noticed and celebrated. It's our heritage, our flavours, and our kitchens that are leaving their mark globally. So go ahead, take that bite, and feel proud-you're savouring history.