How To Get Vaccination Certificate Through Arogya Setu App, WhatsApp If You Have Lost The Document

If you are facing a problem while downloading the COVID-19 vaccination certificate or have forgotten where you have kept your hard copy, here's what will save you time and energy. Now you do not have to enter your reference ID as well, a simple OTP will do the job.

Previously, users had to download the certificates via Arogya Setu App, but an alternate option is available for people who find it hard to download apps to fetch a document.

In Whatsapp, you can find the My Gov Corona Helpdesk which will help you to download the certificate in simple steps and it will take less than a minute as well. Two years back, in March 2020, this bot was introduced so that queries related to COVID-19 can be answered and misinformation can be countered during the pandemic.

Whenever a person takes a vaccine, be it the first dose or the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination, they receive a vaccine certificate. This is essential if you are travelling within India or outside the country for verification purposes. This will also help you to save yourself from frequent COVID-19 tests in some cases.

Here is a step-by-step tutorial for you to download the Covid -19 vaccination certificate.



How To Download The Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate Through Aarogya Setu App





First, get the Arogya Setu app updated on your phone. Click on the app and open the Cowin tab. Click on the option that indicates "Vaccination Certificate." Now the beneficiary reference ID has to be entered. This is the one you would have received at the time of registration of vaccination. Lastly, tap on the button "Get certificate.

How To Download The COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate: Step-By-Step Guide



Step 1: When you are administered the vaccination for the first time, you can download a provisional vaccination certificate and a message on your registered mobile number that provides information about it as well as a link to download your certificate.

Step 2: Now on your mobile, tap on the link that is provided.

Step 3: For verification, you will be asked to enter your mobile number again.

Step 4: Tap on the download button to procure your certificate.

How To Get The Certificate For The Second Dose: Step By Step Guide

You should mandatorily download the certificate once you get your first dose. On your registered mobile number, you will receive information about your second dose.

Once you get vaccinated for the second time, you will get a message for completing the second-time vaccination. This message shows a link to download the final digital certificate of vaccination.

The certificate will show your name, date of birth, beneficiary reference ID, photo, vaccine name, hospital name, date, and so on.

How To Download the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate via WhatsApp

It is only when you have received your COVID-19 vaccine shot, that you will be able to download your certificate. This is proof to show that you have received vaccination/ vaccinations. If you want to download the certificate immediately, you have the COWIN portal to do that.

Recently according to an initiative launched by the Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office, you can get the certificate via WhatsApp within seconds if you have completed your rounds of vaccination.

Receive Your COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate via MyGov Corona Helpdesk On WhatsApp

Step 1: You have to save this number: +91 9013151515. In your contact list on your phone.

Step 2: Open your WhatsApp page and send the message 'covid certificate' to the above number.

Step 3: An OTP will be received which you will enter in the given box.

Step 4: You will instantly receive the certificate, which you can download.