English Edition
Get Updates
Get notified on trends, wellness, and lifestyle stories just for you!

Latest Updates

Gen Z Drinks Far Less Than Millennials, And It’s Changing America’s Social Life In 2025

By

Not too long ago, weekend plans often meant late-night outings, college fest after-parties, or get-togethers where alcohol flowed easily. For many, it was the default way to relax and connect. But Gen Z in the U.S. is redefining what a fun night looks like. Instead of reaching for a drink, they're opting for coffee dates, gaming nights, or simply chilling with friends at home without the hangover the next day.

Gen Z Changing America s Social Life

The Generational Gap In Alcohol Spending

Recent U.S. surveys highlight just how stark the divide is. While Baby Boomers and Gen X each pour over $20 billion annually into alcohol, and Millennials aren't far behind, Gen Z's contribution sits at just $3.1 billion. Some reports frame this as Gen Z drinking "87% less" than previous generations. The figures may sound dramatic, but they align with a broader truth: young adults today are consuming far less alcohol than their parents did at the same age.

Why Gen Z Drinks Differently

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gallup (@gallup)

Health Takes Center Stage

This is the most health-conscious generation yet. They've grown up in a world where wellness culture, mental health awareness, and fitness trends dominate social media. For many, alcohol isn't worth the anxiety, disrupted sleep, or long-term risks. The rise of the "sober curious" movement, people exploring sobriety without strict labels reflects this mindset perfectly.

Money Talks

Gen Z faces steep financial realities: rising rent, student debt, and inflation. Against this backdrop, a ₹1,200 cocktail doesn't feel worth it. Instead, many prefer to invest in experiences, self-care, or savings. Simply put, alcohol isn't a priority purchase.

A Change In Social Habits

Older generations often relied on bars or pubs as their main social spaces. Gen Z's world looks different: online hangouts, fitness classes, coffee shops, and sober-friendly events are now key meeting grounds. Alcohol is no longer the "social glue" it once was.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Explaining (@explaining)

The Rise Of Non-Alcoholic Choices

Where some see decline, the beverage industry sees opportunity. Non-alcoholic beer, low-ABV cocktails, and sparkling adaptogen tonics are flooding the market. Reports show 38% of Gen Z tried a non-alcoholic option in the past year, and demand continues to grow. For this generation, inclusivity matters-mocktails and alcohol-free spaces mean no one feels left out, whether they drink or not.

What The Gallup Poll Reveals

Backing up these cultural shifts is hard data. According to a Gallup poll, only 54% of U.S. adults now report drinking alcohol, the lowest level since Gallup began tracking in 1939. Among adults aged 18-34, that number dropped from 59% in 2023 to just 50% in 2025. In other words, half of young adults in America are choosing not to drink at all.

Raising A Different Glass

Gen Z Changing America s Social Life

Gen Z isn't staging a rebellion against alcohol, it's more subtle than that. They're choosing balance, health, and new forms of connection over the traditional bar scene. Their choices signal a cultural shift that goes beyond "drinking less." Where previous generations toasted with shots, Gen Z is more likely to clink glasses of kombucha, mocktails, or sparkling water. In doing so, they're redefining what it means to have a good time, setting an example of how fun can thrive without depending on alcohol.

Comments

More From Boldsky
Prev
Next
Read more about: gen z liquor alcohol
 
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
X
Close
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out