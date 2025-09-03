How To Keep Desire Burning In Marriage: Proven Tips For Couples Beyond The Honeymoon Phase

Forget Date, If He Can't Boil Dal: Rujuta Diwekar Says Skip Men Without Kitchen Skills, Here's Why! Insync oi-Deepannita Das

Swipe left if he can't even boil dal! That's not a new dating app filter (though maybe it should be), it's actually celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's cheeky-yet-serious advice for women.

In her latest video, she dropped a truth bomb that had equal parts laughter and applause across social media: if a man can't make dal-chawal, don't date him, let alone marry him.

While it sounds funny, the deeper message is about equality, health, and the hidden red flags of relationships that ignore kitchen responsibilities.

So, is cooking really that big of a deal when it comes to relationships? According to Rujuta, absolutely yes. And once you think about it, the logic is as delicious as a plate of home-cooked khichdi.

Why Cooking Is More Than Just Stirring A Pot

Cooking isn't just about chopping onions without crying or perfectly roasting papad. It's about self-reliance, care, and health. A person who knows their way around a kitchen also knows the value of effort, patience, and nourishment. If your partner thinks 'DAL' is only a stock market acronym, it's a red flag for both your stomach and your relationship.

The Concept Of Load Sharing Vs Load Shedding

Rujuta uses a brilliant analogy: no load sharing in the kitchen equals 'load shedding'. Just like long power cuts leave you sweating in the dark, a lack of shared responsibility in cooking leads to over-reliance on ordering food, health issues, and relationship imbalance.

When one person carries all the kitchen duties, resentment brews faster than chai. True love isn't just about sharing Netflix passwords; it's about sharing the masala box.

Home-Cooked Food Beats Takeaway Love

Ordering in may feel convenient, but Rujuta points out that load shedding from the kitchen results in expanding waistlines and declining health.

Cooking at home ensures portion control, nutrition, and a deeper bond over meals. Think about it: would you rather share fries from a delivery bag or laughter over a fresh bowl of dal cooked together?

Dal As The Real Test Of Compatibility

Forget star signs and dating app bios-your real compatibility test is whether your partner can cook dal. It's the simplest Indian dish, yet a powerful symbol of effort.

If he can't handle something this basic, how will he handle life's more complicated recipes? Sometimes the key to knowing if someone's "husband material" is literally checking if he knows what a pressure cooker whistle means.

Cooking Equals Fitness And Partnership

Rujuta insists that fitness is not just about the gym-it's also about what happens in the kitchen. A man who participates in cooking not only contributes to healthier meals but also respects shared responsibility.

It's about balance: she lifts weights, he stirs the dal. Together, you build not just a strong body but also a strong bond.

Why Saying No To Non-Cooking Men Is Self-Care

This isn't about judging skills but about setting standards. Saying no to men who can't (or won't) cook isn't being picky-it's protecting your health, your time, and your sanity. Shared responsibility in the kitchen is symbolic of respect in a relationship. If he can't say yes to chopping veggies, how will he say yes to sharing life's bigger responsibilities?

So the next time you're considering a date, don't just ask about his job or hobbies-ask him if he knows how to cook dal. If not, maybe it's time to politely "load shed" him from your love life.