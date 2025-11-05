6 Vastu Red Flags Every Homeowner Should Notice Before It's Too Late To Fix

Diamond Jewellery For Every Player? Check Out Jaw-Dropping Rewards For India's World Cup Queens!

When the Indian women's cricket team lifted the ICC Women's World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai, it wasn't just another sporting victory; it was the start of a new era for women's cricket in India.

Led by the unstoppable Harmanpreet Kaur, the team's 52-run win over South Africa was not only history in the making but also a moment that united a nation of over a billion people.

And now, their triumph is being celebrated in ways as dazzling as their game itself, from diamond jewellery and solar panels to a 297% rise in prize money; the rewards are shining just as bright as the cup they brought home.

A Win Worth Its Weight In Diamonds

Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia has announced a sparkling tribute to India's world-beating women. As the founder and chairman emeritus of Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), one of the world's leading diamond companies, Dholakia revealed plans to gift handcrafted diamond jewellery to every member of the victorious squad. His reason?

"To celebrate their extraordinary journey," he wrote in a heartfelt letter to BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, adding that the jewellery would symbolise the team's brilliance, resilience, and discipline.

For players who have faced years of under-recognition compared to their male counterparts, this gesture isn't just about luxury; it's validation. It's a shining reminder that the world is finally watching, applauding, and rewarding their excellence.

Solar Panels As They Make The Nation Shine

But Dholakia's gift goes beyond glitz. In a move both practical and poetic, he also promised rooftop solar panels for each player's home. "The light they bring to our nation should continue to shine in their own lives," he wrote.

This symbolic gesture ties beautifully into the spirit of sustainability and empowerment, ensuring that the players' homes remain powered by clean energy, just as their performance powered the dreams of millions. In a world that often celebrates momentary glory, Dholakia's gift emphasises lasting impact, success that uplifts both people and the planet.

A Record 297% Prize Money Boost

If there was ever proof that women's cricket is finally getting its due, it's this. The BCCI has announced a ₹51 crore reward for the World Cup-winning squad, in addition to the ICC's ₹39.78 crore payout, a staggering 297% increase from the 2022 edition.

For the women who've trained under scorching suns and quiet stadiums, this recognition is monumental. It represents not just financial reward, but a rewriting of cricket's gendered history. It's an investment in the game's future, one that signals to every young girl in India: your dream is worth it.

From Trophy to Timeless Moments

The celebrations haven't stopped. From the Gateway of India, where Harmanpreet recreated MS Dhoni's iconic 2011 trophy pose, to fans cheering outside their hotel, India's "World Cup Queens" have become symbols of national pride. Videos of the players waving the tricolour and fans shouting their names have flooded social media, making every scroll feel like a victory parade.

Soon, the team will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking another proud moment in their journey. But beyond the accolades, it's their camaraderie, humility, and grit that make them truly unforgettable.

Changing The Game For Good

Dholakia's gesture and the BCCI's record reward are more than grand announcements; they're markers of progress. For years, women's cricket struggled to gain equal footing, often shadowed by the men's game. Now, this win has turned that tide.

The women's team has not only lifted a trophy, but they've lifted the expectations, opportunities, and visibility of an entire generation of sportswomen. Their story is no longer about catching up; it's about leading from the front.