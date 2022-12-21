Christmas 2022: How St. Nicholas Became Santa Claus Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

The legend of Santa Claus was inspired by the life and personality of Nicholas, who was born in the third century in the village of Patara in Asia Minor. His wealthy parents, died in an epidemic leaving the devout Christian shelter less. But, Nicholas spent his lifespan in the service of the suffering. He serveds children, sailors, people in need and was made the bishop while he was still young.

Roman Emperor Diocletian, ruthlessly exiled and imprisoned Bishop Nicholas who died 06 December, AD 343 in Myra and was buried in his cathedral church, where a unique relic, called manna, which was supposedly having healing powers formed on his grave. His death anniversary was marked as the day of celebration as St. Nicholas Day, December 19 on the Julian Calendar.

Stories And Legends Associated With St. Nicholas

There are stories that extol the greatness of Nicholas. Once upon a time, there was a poor man with three daughters. A woman could not be married without giving dowry during those times. Poor man's daughters were supposed to be sold to slavery as their father could not afford dowry to marry them. On three occasions, a bag of gold was tossed through an open window of the poor man's house into the stockings or shoes left behind the fire to dry. This is how the tradition of children hanging their socks eagerly waiting for the gift from Santa Claus developed. That is why three gold balls are the symbols of St. Nicholas, the gift giver.

In another instance, three students travelling to Athens to study, were murdered by an innkeeper who hid their remains in a large tub. Bishop Nicholas who came by the same route, stopped right here, dreamed of this crime, found out the truth, and restored the kids to life. This story is famous in France and so here St. Nicholas is the protector of children.

How St. Nicholas Became Santa Claus

However, St. Nicholas reputation suffered during the 16th century Protestant Reformation which did not think highly of saints. The common people were so much in love with St. Nicholas, that his fame endured in the European continent as people used to place nuts, apples, and sweets in shoes left beside beds, or on windowsills.

During the cultural transition in the 19th century. New York writers wanted to make Christmas a mellow and sedate experience as puritans had just then dismissed Christmas as a riotous occasion full of drunken men and public commotion. Through the first half of the 19th century Christmas for ordinary Christians was without significance and a normal business day. A new scenario emerged as the emphasis changed from the disorder and chaos to a peaceful family life with kids.

Childhood was seen as an important stage of life which required good upbringing with education. So, with people turning sober St. Nicholas, too, changed his image to suit the upcoming times.

After the first lithographed book in USA was published, by the name of Children's Friend, this "Sante Claus" arrived from the North in a sleigh with a flying reindeer. This imagery shifted the accent from the saintly bishop to Sante Claus who rewarded good behaviour, punished bad and gave away gifts. The sleigh had a bookshelf for "pretty books." The book also mentioned S. Claus' first appearance on Christmas Eve.

