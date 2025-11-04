What Is Cartoonist Scott Adams Suffering From? Know How This Cancer Spreads In The Body

Are Schools Closed For Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025? Here’s What Students Can Expect, State-Wise Insync oi-Riny John

If you're a student, parent, or teacher already planning your November calendar, you're probably wondering the same thing - is Guru Nanak Jayanti a school holiday this year?

There's been a fair bit of buzz around Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025, especially with the date landing midweek this year. But will schools actually be closed? The answer depends on where you live and the details might surprise you.

Why This Year's Date Has Everyone Checking Their Calendars

Guru Nanak Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, is one of those festivals that tends to fall differently each year. In 2025, it's set for Wednesday, 5 November, lining up with Kartika Purnima, a full moon day that carries its own spiritual weight in many traditions.

That overlap means different states interpret the holiday a little differently. Some follow the national gazetted list; others go by their local school boards and the variations are worth noting.

Photo Credit: Oneindia

State-Wise School Holidays for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 (5 November)

Delhi & NCR: All government and private schools will remain closed on 5 November 2025 (Wednesday) for Guru Nanak Jayanti, as per the Delhi government circular.

All government and private schools will remain closed on 5 November 2025 (Wednesday) for Guru Nanak Jayanti, as per the Delhi government circular. Punjab: A state-wide holiday on 5 November for Guru Nanak Gurpurab - observed with processions and community events in schools before the break.

A state-wide holiday on 5 November for Guru Nanak Gurpurab - observed with processions and community events in schools before the break. Haryana: Public holiday declared on 5 November; schools and colleges to remain closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Public holiday declared on 5 November; schools and colleges to remain closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Uttar Pradesh: Schools closed on 5 November; Guru Nanak Jayanti is listed as a public holiday in the 2025 UP government calendar.

Schools closed on 5 November; Guru Nanak Jayanti is listed as a public holiday in the 2025 UP government calendar. Bihar: Most CBSE and ICSE schools remain closed on 5 November for Guru Nanak Jayanti; state-board institutions may follow regular schedule.

Most CBSE and ICSE schools remain closed on 5 November for Guru Nanak Jayanti; state-board institutions may follow regular schedule. Madhya Pradesh: 5 November is officially marked as Kartik Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti - schools closed across the state.

5 November is officially marked as Kartik Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti - schools closed across the state. Maharashtra: Maharashtra Times confirms 5 November 2025 as a holiday for schools across major cities including Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

Maharashtra Times confirms 5 November 2025 as a holiday for schools across major cities including Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. Rajasthan: Schools and government offices closed on 5 November for Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima.

Schools and government offices closed on 5 November for Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima. Gujarat: 5 November 2025 is a public and school holiday; Guru Nanak Jayanti observed in all districts.

5 November 2025 is a public and school holiday; Guru Nanak Jayanti observed in all districts. West Bengal: CBSE-affiliated schools remain closed on 5 November; state-board schools operate as usual.

CBSE-affiliated schools remain closed on 5 November; state-board schools operate as usual. Tamil Nadu & Kerala: Guru Nanak Jayanti is not a state-declared holiday; schools function normally.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is not a state-declared holiday; schools function normally. Assam: Schools under CBSE and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will remain closed on 5 November; state-board schools remain open.

Schools under CBSE and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will remain closed on 5 November; state-board schools remain open. Jammu & Kashmir: 5 November is a gazetted public holiday; all schools remain closed.

5 November is a gazetted public holiday; all schools remain closed. Chandigarh: UT administration has declared 5 November as a school holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

UT administration has declared 5 November as a school holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Goa, Odisha, Karnataka: Schools follow normal schedules; Guru Nanak Jayanti is not a state-declared holiday here.

Beyond The Holiday

Guru Nanak Jayanti has a way of bringing people together sometimes through prayer, sometimes through food, sometimes just through shared warmth. It's not about doing something big; it's about noticing how easily kindness fits into an ordinary day.

While the exact dates may vary slightly from state to state, most parts of India will observe Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 as a school holiday. It's more than a midweek escape, it's a day that blends faith, reflection, and community spirit. And if you're unsure, just keep an eye on your school circular, November might bring more than one reason to smile.