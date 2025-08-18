Simple Vastu Tips To Follow Every Monday To Block Negative Energy And Boost Positivity Home N Garden oi-Deepannita Das

Mondays are often associated with fresh starts and new beginnings, making them the perfect day to cleanse your home and energy. In Vastu Shastra, Mondays hold a special connection with Lord Shiva, the deity of transformation and balance.

By aligning your surroundings with simple Vastu practices on this day, you can not only ward off negative energy but also invite peace, prosperity, and positivity into your life. These rituals are easy to follow, require minimal effort, and can make a noticeable difference in how your home feels. Here are six simple Vastu tips to practice every Monday for a more harmonious and vibrant space.

1. Begin The Day With A Ganga Jal Sprinkling Ritual

Early in the morning, sprinkle Ganga Jal (holy water from the Ganges) in every corner of your home. According to Vastu, Ganga Jal has purifying properties that neutralize negative vibrations and refresh the energy flow. You can keep it in a copper vessel overnight and use a fresh batch every Monday. Walking clockwise as you sprinkle helps create a flow of positivity from the entrance to the deeper parts of the house. This simple act sets a sacred tone for the week ahead.

2. Light ACow Ghee Lamp In The Northeast Corner

In Vastu, the northeast (Ishan) corner of your home is the most spiritually charged direction. Lighting a cow ghee lamp here every Monday morning is believed to enhance positivity and remove lingering negativity. The warm glow of the lamp not only creates a serene ambience but also strengthens the spiritual vibrations of your space. For best results, light the lamp during sunrise and allow it to burn for at least 30 minutes while chanting Om Namah Shivaya.

3. Offer White Flowers To Lord Shiva

Mondays are considered auspicious for Lord Shiva worship. Placing fresh white flowers near a Shiva idol or picture in your home helps invoke his blessings for peace and stability. White flowers symbolise purity and calmness, and according to Vastu, their presence in the home can bring clarity of thought and emotional balance. Remember to replace the flowers every Monday to maintain their positive effect.

4. Declutter The Entrance And Add A Toran

Your home's entrance is the main gateway for energy. On Mondays, make it a habit to sweep, clean, and remove any clutter or shoes blocking the doorway. Vastu suggests placing a decorative toran made of mango leaves or fresh flowers above the main door. This not only looks inviting but also acts as a symbolic shield against negative forces, ensuring that only good energy enters your home.

5. Place Sea Salt Bowls In The Corners

Sea salt is known in Vastu for its ability to absorb negative energy. Every Monday, place small bowls filled with sea salt in the corners of rooms that feel heavy or dull. You can also keep them near the main entrance for added protection. Replace the salt weekly to maintain its effectiveness, and dispose of the old salt outside your home to ensure the energy shift remains strong.

6. Play Soothing Mantras Or Bhajans In The Morning

Sound vibrations play a key role in energy alignment according to Vastu principles. On Monday mornings, play soft mantras, bhajans, or instrumental music that promotes peace and focus. Chanting or listening to the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra or the Shiva Stotras can create a protective energy shield in your home. Keeping the sound at a gentle volume allows it to blend with the natural environment, enhancing the calmness in your space.

Vastu Shastra is not just about architecture-it's about balancing the energies of your home with the rhythms of the universe. Mondays provide a natural opportunity to realign, refresh, and protect your living space. By sprinkling Ganga Jal, lighting a ghee lamp, offering white flowers, decluttering the entrance, using sea salt, and playing soothing mantras, you can keep negativity at bay and invite abundance into your life. These Monday rituals are small yet powerful ways to create a home filled with harmony and happiness.